FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO