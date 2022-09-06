And-Ones: Wembanyama, Henderson, James Lawsuit, Cole, Las Vegas
The top two projected picks in next year’s draft will square off in Las Vegas next month, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.
Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and his team, Metropolitans 92 from Paris, will face the G League Ignite and projected No. 2 pick, Scoot Henderson, on October 4 and 6 in a pair of exhibition games in Henderson, Nevada.
Rafael Barlowe revealed earlier that discussions were ongoing about a potential matchup featuring those players (Twitter link).
They naturally won’t be guarding each other. Wembanyama is a 7’4” center with an 8-foot wingspan, while Henderson is a lightning-quick 6’3” point guard.
We have more from around the basketball world:
- LeBron James and rappers Drake and Future are accused in a $10MM lawsuit filed by former NBPA executive director Billy Hunter of stealing the “intellectual property rights” to a film, according to Carl Campanile and Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post. Hunter is seeking a share of profits from the documentary as well as $10MM in damages in a complaint filed in Manhattan State Supreme Court. The film, “Black Ice,” focuses on a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada.
- Former NBA guard Norris Cole and Craig Sword combined for 28 points as Team USA rolled past Panama 88-58 in the AmeriCup basketball tournament on Monday, ESPN reports Sword appeared in three games with the Wizards last season. Another former NBA guard, Jeremy Pargo, added 10 points.
- A $3 billion sports and entertainment center, including a $1 billion, 20,000-seat arena, near the Las Vegas Strip could be a stepping stone for the city to get an NBA franchise, Tashan Reed of The Athletic writes. The complex, which will break ground in 2023 and is set to be completed in 2026, will also include an amphitheater, hotel and casino. “There are no guarantees the NBA is coming, and that’s been made very clear,” Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke said. “So, what you’ve got to do is go build (the arena) and make it work on everything else. My guess is they’ll get more interested and fascinated by Vegas if there is a world-class, billion-dollar arena.”
