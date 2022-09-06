Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Jay Peak Resort sells for $76 million
JAY — After years of trying to sell Jay Peak, yesterday, a federal receiver held an auction for the popular ski area with at least three bidders participating. Pacific Group Resorts announced today that they have won the auction, submitting a $76 million bid. The prevailing bid remains subject...
mynbc5.com
Jay Peak Resort auction underway as bidders compete for ownership
JAY, Vt. — Jay Peak Resort is up for auction Wednesday. After six years of trying to sell the embattled resort, there is still no word yet on who the highest bidder is. Whoever does win the bid will have 30 days after the sale is finalized to make themselves known to the public.
mynbc5.com
Pacific Group Resorts win bid for Jay Peak Resort for $76M
JAY, Vt. — Jay Peak Resort finally has a new owner following Wednesday's auction. Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts Inc. made the highest bid and will take ownership of the embattled resort following final approval from the U.S. District Court in Florida on Sept. 16. If approved, Jay Peak will...
VTDigger
Construction for Marigold House postponed
Winooski, Vt. – Due to an unforeseen dispute over property access, the construction and opening of Marigold House scheduled for Sept. 24 is postponed. Details regarding the project’s continuation with local partner New Frameworks will be released as they become available. Marigold House is an all-ages therapeutic space...
VTDigger
Matthew Cooke appointed president and CEO of PC Construction
Matthew Cooke Appointed President and CEO of PC Construction. PC Construction is poised for significant growth in the coming years as they expand operations in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction today announced the transition of the company’s Presidency and CEO from long-time PC...
Banking transfer is bumpy for some new M&T Bank customers
The bank moved all former People’s United customers to a combined banking system over Labor Day Weekend. For some, the transition hasn’t been smooth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Banking transfer is bumpy for some new M&T Bank customers.
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
The International Boat Show Brings a Fleet of Antique and Classic Watercraft to Burlington
Bob Schumacher was aboard his boat Vagabond on Shelburne Bay last week and racing as fast as he could go. The boat itself wasn't going anywhere; it was lashed to the dock at the Lake Champlain Yacht Club. The 74-year-old retired canoe and kayak restorer and dealer from Hinesburg was rushing to get his craft shipshape for this weekend's International Boat Show in Burlington. He feared it wouldn't be ready in time or up to his usual standards.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont officials predict busy fall foliage season
Vermont officials are expecting tourists to flock to the region when fall foliage season kicks. The state typically sees more than 13 million visitors each year, which helps the economy and local businesses, according to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. Heather Pelham, Commissioner of the Department of Tourism...
WCAX
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
Colchester Sun
PHOTOS: One hundred years of the “ten best days of summer” at the Champlain Valley Fair
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY FAIR — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated its 100th anniversary over ten days filled with amusement rides, food vendors, games, contests and concerts. Running Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, highlights of this year’s fair included concerts by Scotty McCreery, Nelly and The Dropkick Murphys, a performance by ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and a monster truck show.
Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End
Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
WCAX
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
UVM Health Network names Sunil Eappen its next president and CEO
Eappen, a Boston-based physician and hospital administrator, is set to replace Dr. John Brumsted, who is retiring from the state’s largest healthcare provider after more than a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Health Network names Sunil Eappen its next president and CEO.
Annual Battle of Plattsburgh reenactment threatened by New York gun law
The governor's office said it will work "to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed.”
Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton
Neither town officials nor trail stewards are seeking to prosecute the culprit. They figure it stems from a situation where someone likely needs help. Read the story on VTDigger here: Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton.
University of Vermont to create nearly 500 beds of housing in South Burlington
School trustees signed a joint venture agreement last month with local development firm Snyder-Braverman to create nearly 500 beds in 295 apartments over the next four years. Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Vermont to create nearly 500 beds of housing in South Burlington.
WCAX
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
