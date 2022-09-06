ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

EARLY YEARS: Roanoke County mom shares her struggle with cancer during pregnancy in the latest “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Becoming a published writer wasn’t something Lynn Baringer thought would ever happen. But then, her life’s journey has taken many unexpected turns. The one constant-- her unwavering faith. “Don’t ever give up hope. Don’t listen to anyone but God. God is in control,” says Baringer....
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Buchanan, VA
City
Charity, VA
Buchanan, VA
Society
WDBJ7.com

Angels of Assisi is asking for donations for rescued Envigo beagles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi in Roanoke is asking for donations to the ‘Biscuit Fund’ to help the last of the rescued Envigo beagles. The shelter received 20 more beagles on Friday. Donations will go toward the beagle’s medical needs like spaying, neutering and dental care.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Old Dutch store to be turned into vet clinic

The former Old Dutch grocery store building that has sat vacant for the past two years has a new owner. Veterinarians Lisa Shorter and Paul Erwin, who own Chatham Animal Clinic, bought the property. The purchase includes both the former grocery store and restaurant space next door, where Bella Casa was recently located.
CHATHAM, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Price
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Enjoy a host of sunflower views and fun, along with a farm animal petting area, more than120 unique hand made craft and food vendors, photo booths and live music at the 2022 Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival. According to Beaver Dam, this is the Largest Sunflower...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Apple pickers needed for a good cause

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#To Be Kind#The Bank Of Botetourt
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Olympian to coach Roanoke College cycling program

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympic Cyclist is heading home to Roanoke College. Shelley Olds, a Roanoke College alumna, is stepping into a new role as head coach of their cycling team. This will be the school’s first competitive cycling team. Olds currently acts as sports director for the...
SALEM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wvpublic.org

Between The Worlds: A Lost Bird In Appalachia

In the late 1950s, the federal government established a program called the "Indian Adoption Project.” Throughout the nearly decade-long initiative, hundreds of native children were removed from their communities and placed with white families. The children were called “lost birds.” Lena Welker, now 66, was one of them.
AMHERST, VA
WSLS

Olympic gold medalist visits Virginia’s Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympics legend was in Roanoke and joined Virginia’s Blue Ridge for their annual meeting. Three-time Olympic gold medal cyclist Kristin Armstrong met with cyclists from team Twenty24 on Thursday. Virginia’s Blue Ridge invested in team Twenty24 and helped them launch their “Road to Paris...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy