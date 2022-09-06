Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
WSLS
Happening soon: Salvation Army to host Hero Fun Run on the Huck
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new event is coming to Christiansburg this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. The Salvation Army New River Valley is hosting its inaugural Hero Fun Run on the Huck soon, a 5K fundraiser to combat food insecurity in the community. The 5K...
WSLS
Local universities participate in Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program is back, with more partners than ever this year, including two in our area, according to a Food Lion press release. This year, Food Lion said they have over 33 colleges and universities working together to tackle...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke County mom shares her struggle with cancer during pregnancy in the latest “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Becoming a published writer wasn’t something Lynn Baringer thought would ever happen. But then, her life’s journey has taken many unexpected turns. The one constant-- her unwavering faith. “Don’t ever give up hope. Don’t listen to anyone but God. God is in control,” says Baringer....
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Angels of Assisi is asking for donations for rescued Envigo beagles
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi in Roanoke is asking for donations to the ‘Biscuit Fund’ to help the last of the rescued Envigo beagles. The shelter received 20 more beagles on Friday. Donations will go toward the beagle’s medical needs like spaying, neutering and dental care.
WSLS
Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative works to remember lives lost in 1890s city lynchings
ROANOKE, Va. – They say it’s important for a city to know its history – even the parts that aren’t told too often. The Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative aims to do just that by telling the history of African Americans in the Star City. Dr. Brenda...
chathamstartribune.com
Old Dutch store to be turned into vet clinic
The former Old Dutch grocery store building that has sat vacant for the past two years has a new owner. Veterinarians Lisa Shorter and Paul Erwin, who own Chatham Animal Clinic, bought the property. The purchase includes both the former grocery store and restaurant space next door, where Bella Casa was recently located.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Enjoy a host of sunflower views and fun, along with a farm animal petting area, more than120 unique hand made craft and food vendors, photo booths and live music at the 2022 Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival. According to Beaver Dam, this is the Largest Sunflower...
wfxrtv.com
Apple pickers needed for a good cause
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
WSLS
Hull’s Drive-In creates fitness trail for a free, safe place to exercise
LEXINGTON, Va. – A murder of a female runner has the running community on edge. A local organization is opening a safer space for runners tie their laces and head out on the trail, this time, for more than just a quick run. Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In offers more than...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
WSLS
See something, say something: Anonymous tip lines successful in stopping possible school threats, attackers
ROANOKE, Va. – School districts around the country are working to beef up security measures. “Anytime a tragedy happens, like Uvalde, Texas, everybody wants to do something, and gadgets are not going to help us,” said Chris Perkins, Roanoke City Public Schools’ Chief Operations Officer. This school...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County retirement community celebrates seniors who have lived past 100 years old
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glebe Retirement Community celebrated seniors who are over the age of 100 on Tuesday afternoon. The home hosted an afternoon tea for Millie Tompkins, Evelyn Blake, Horst Lonitz and Barbara Koch. The seniors remember their childhood like it was yesterday. As they sat down...
WSLS
Olympian to coach Roanoke College cycling program
ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympic Cyclist is heading home to Roanoke College. Shelley Olds, a Roanoke College alumna, is stepping into a new role as head coach of their cycling team. This will be the school’s first competitive cycling team. Olds currently acts as sports director for the...
wvpublic.org
Between The Worlds: A Lost Bird In Appalachia
In the late 1950s, the federal government established a program called the "Indian Adoption Project.” Throughout the nearly decade-long initiative, hundreds of native children were removed from their communities and placed with white families. The children were called “lost birds.” Lena Welker, now 66, was one of them.
WSLS
Olympic gold medalist visits Virginia’s Blue Ridge
ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympics legend was in Roanoke and joined Virginia’s Blue Ridge for their annual meeting. Three-time Olympic gold medal cyclist Kristin Armstrong met with cyclists from team Twenty24 on Thursday. Virginia’s Blue Ridge invested in team Twenty24 and helped them launch their “Road to Paris...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
WSLS
City of Roanoke E-911 center survey opens, officials ask for community input to improve services
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is looking for community input in its E-911 center survey. City officials said that the survey is an effort to determine the effectiveness of E-911 services provided to citizens. People that have received Roanoke’s E-911 center services are being strongly encouraged to...
