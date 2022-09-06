Read full article on original website
Related
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
LDWF: Five men cited for allegedly catching too many red snapper
Five men were recently fishing in the Gulf of Mexico when they were met by members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and accused of overfishing red snapper.
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that in a continuing effort to keep the citizens of Calcasieu Parish safe, the CPSO will be conducting a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish today, September 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening Month and Location
Recently, we learned that the famed Chicken Salad Chick was coming to Lake Charles. The progress is coming right along as the sign for the eatery has finally been installed. The store will be located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex. The building is on the end of the site so it can have a drive-through window available.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving shooting of electrical substation
In the early morning hours of December 29, 2021, most of the City of Abbeville lost electricity. Electrical crews discovered that a main tra
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana trio each get 20 years in prison after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
KPLC TV
Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur
SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
L'Observateur
3 sentenced for burning woman’s body
Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts were each sentenced Friday by Judge C. Kerry Anderson to the maximum possible sentence for their charges of obstruction of justice in the investigation into the death of Lexie Doga. The men all pleaded guilty to the charge last month. During sentencing, Anderson...
KPLC TV
McNeese vs Rice game recap
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s week 2 of the college football season as the McNeese Cowboys headed out west to play the Rice Owls. Both teams were looking for there first win of the season, and it was the Owls that got off to the fast start in this one. The Cowboys would give up 31 unanswered points in the first half as Rice lead 31-0 going into the half. The Cowboys then found some rhythm in the 2nd half as Deonta McMahan took a handoff 62 yards for McNeese’s first touchdown of the game, but that would stop very quickly as Rice would put up another 21 points in the half to win 52-10 over McNeese. Rice QB TJ McMahon had himself a day going 20/29 for 274 yards, and 4 touchdowns. For McNeese, they will have to regroup and hope that they can get back on track when they play Alcorn State next Saturday at 7:00 pm.
Arrest made in Tuesday shooting that left one person dead
A man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that took place Tuesday night in Rayne.
theadvocate.com
Woman arrested after one dog found dead, another emaciated at Jennings home
A woman was arrested on animal cruelty after investigators found one dog dead and another severely emaciated at a Jennings home. On Tuesday, Jennings Animal Control received a complaint about two dogs in a large kennel at a residence off West Academy Street. The animal control officer and Jennings Police Department officers investigated and found a severely malnourished dog locked in a cage with a dead dog, the department said in a statement.
Comments / 0