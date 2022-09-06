Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s week 2 of the college football season as the McNeese Cowboys headed out west to play the Rice Owls. Both teams were looking for there first win of the season, and it was the Owls that got off to the fast start in this one. The Cowboys would give up 31 unanswered points in the first half as Rice lead 31-0 going into the half. The Cowboys then found some rhythm in the 2nd half as Deonta McMahan took a handoff 62 yards for McNeese’s first touchdown of the game, but that would stop very quickly as Rice would put up another 21 points in the half to win 52-10 over McNeese. Rice QB TJ McMahon had himself a day going 20/29 for 274 yards, and 4 touchdowns. For McNeese, they will have to regroup and hope that they can get back on track when they play Alcorn State next Saturday at 7:00 pm.

