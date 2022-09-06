ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Parish, LA

Cameron Parish, LA
Louisiana Business
Louisiana Industry
Cameron Parish, LA
Cameron Parish, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents

McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
LACASSINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

3 sentenced for burning woman’s body

Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts were each sentenced Friday by Judge C. Kerry Anderson to the maximum possible sentence for their charges of obstruction of justice in the investigation into the death of Lexie Doga. The men all pleaded guilty to the charge last month. During sentencing, Anderson...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese vs Rice game recap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s week 2 of the college football season as the McNeese Cowboys headed out west to play the Rice Owls. Both teams were looking for there first win of the season, and it was the Owls that got off to the fast start in this one. The Cowboys would give up 31 unanswered points in the first half as Rice lead 31-0 going into the half. The Cowboys then found some rhythm in the 2nd half as Deonta McMahan took a handoff 62 yards for McNeese’s first touchdown of the game, but that would stop very quickly as Rice would put up another 21 points in the half to win 52-10 over McNeese. Rice QB TJ McMahon had himself a day going 20/29 for 274 yards, and 4 touchdowns. For McNeese, they will have to regroup and hope that they can get back on track when they play Alcorn State next Saturday at 7:00 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman arrested after one dog found dead, another emaciated at Jennings home

A woman was arrested on animal cruelty after investigators found one dog dead and another severely emaciated at a Jennings home. On Tuesday, Jennings Animal Control received a complaint about two dogs in a large kennel at a residence off West Academy Street. The animal control officer and Jennings Police Department officers investigated and found a severely malnourished dog locked in a cage with a dead dog, the department said in a statement.
JENNINGS, LA

