ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners choose name for new library inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center
Marion County commissioners have chosen the name for the new library branch that will be located inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7, the Facilities Naming Committee, which was appointed by the County Administrator, presented a short list of recommended names for the new library.
ocala-news.com
Ocala City Council president to host community meeting at Lillian F. Bryant Community Center
Ocala City Council president Ire Bethea, Sr. will host a District 2 community meeting next week at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the community center, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place in Ocala. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the city council president in an open forum setting.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
WCJB
First responders from Marion and other counties celebrated the 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala was hosted at the Circle Square Center for Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Thursday. First responders from Marion and neighboring counties came together to celebrate. From the Ocala Fire Rescue, nine of these responders were nominated for awards including the...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners recognize September as National Recovery Month
During the regular meeting that was held on Wednesday, September 7, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners recognized September as National Recovery Month to help increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery. The theme of National Recovery Month is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family,...
ocala-news.com
Fordham Early Learning Academy, Ocala Charter Middle School joining free meals program
Students at Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School will now receive free breakfast and lunch meals, joining a list of over 50 school sites in Marion County that are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision initiative. Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has provided free meals to students...
ocala-news.com
Mary Elizabeth Pitts
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Fowler Pitts, age 99, of Ocala, FL, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at The Lodge Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Pitts will be held on Sunday, September 11, at 2:00 PM, at the Oak Crest Baptist Church. Rev. Byron Pitts will officiate, and interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM until the service hour on Sunday.
ocala-news.com
Upcoming ‘Programs in the Parks’ event at Heritage Nature Conservancy to focus on bats
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series is making a stop at Heritage Nature Conservancy this weekend, and those in attendance will learn interesting facts about bats. The local community is invited to join the park rangers on Saturday, September...
villages-news.com
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284
The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
WCJB
Marion County school gets large donation of books
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
ocala-news.com
CareerSource CLM recruiting for Marion County’s Phoenix Rising YouthBuild
Recruiting is underway for deserving young adults who are interested in taking part in Marion County’s 15th Phoenix Rising YouthBuild program. An open house event will kick off the program on Wednesday, September 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital expands with 24,000 square-foot neurological intensive care unit
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, has expanded its neurological services through the addition of a Neurological Intensive Care Unit. The $29 million addition to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital opens on Friday, September 9. In a press release, the hospital stated that the center will add to the array of.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has received a $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 2 Critical Home Repair projects in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Civic Theatre canceling this week’s performances of ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ due to illness
The Ocala Civic Theatre has announced that this week’s performances of its country-pop musical, ‘Hands on a Hardbody,’ have been canceled due to illness. In a social media post, the theater stated that its box office staff is contacting all those who were affected by the cancellations to make other arrangements.
theapopkavoice.com
Michael Duran: "My son lost his life in direct connection to a lack of training, safety, and supervision"
Michael Duran is on a mission. The father of deceased firefighter Austin Duran is emphatic about the urgency that is needed to bring the Apopka Fire Department up to proper safety, training and staffing standards. "This [Austin's death] is the result of NOT properly funding the AFD," Duran said on...
ocala-news.com
R. Ronald Corbett, Ph.D.
Ron Corbett passed away in his home in Ocala, Florida, surrounded with the love of his brother Ken and his wife of 50 years Sydney. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith—2 Timothy 4:7-8 sums up Dr. Ron’s life. God, Country, Family were the three priorities in his life.
ocala-news.com
Rita Kay Burbridge
Rita Kay Burbridge, Beloved Daughter, Sister, Friend, and Caregiver, tragically passed away from natural causes on Wednesday evening, August 31st, 2022. She died suddenly in her home in Ocala, Florida, with her two beloved dogs, Chachi and Hunter. She was only 54 years old. Rita was born to Keith and...
City council must rehear request for beer/wine sales for proposed 7-Eleven store at SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road
A controversial question of whether a proposed 7-Eleven convenience store in Southeast Ocala can sell alcohol will get a rehearing before Ocala City Council tomorrow because of a technical error: a public notice of the last hearing was sent out to residents too late. After a lengthy meeting on Aug....
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs resident discusses Marion County’s affordable activities, crime rate
I have just read the letters expressing various opinions of Ocala and Marion County, and I’m once again appalled. People continually complain that there is nothing to do here. My family has never found a lack of entertainment, but we put in the effort to look. Both parks and...
