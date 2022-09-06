ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County commissioners choose name for new library inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center

Marion County commissioners have chosen the name for the new library branch that will be located inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7, the Facilities Naming Committee, which was appointed by the County Administrator, presented a short list of recommended names for the new library.
Ocala City Council president to host community meeting at Lillian F. Bryant Community Center

Ocala City Council president Ire Bethea, Sr. will host a District 2 community meeting next week at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the community center, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place in Ocala. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the city council president in an open forum setting.
City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals

The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
Marion County commissioners recognize September as National Recovery Month

During the regular meeting that was held on Wednesday, September 7, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners recognized September as National Recovery Month to help increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery. The theme of National Recovery Month is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family,...
Mary Elizabeth Pitts

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Fowler Pitts, age 99, of Ocala, FL, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at The Lodge Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Pitts will be held on Sunday, September 11, at 2:00 PM, at the Oak Crest Baptist Church. Rev. Byron Pitts will officiate, and interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM until the service hour on Sunday.
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
Marion County school gets large donation of books

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has received a $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 2 Critical Home Repair projects in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
R. Ronald Corbett, Ph.D.

Ron Corbett passed away in his home in Ocala, Florida, surrounded with the love of his brother Ken and his wife of 50 years Sydney. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith—2 Timothy 4:7-8 sums up Dr. Ron’s life. God, Country, Family were the three priorities in his life.
Rita Kay Burbridge

Rita Kay Burbridge, Beloved Daughter, Sister, Friend, and Caregiver, tragically passed away from natural causes on Wednesday evening, August 31st, 2022. She died suddenly in her home in Ocala, Florida, with her two beloved dogs, Chachi and Hunter. She was only 54 years old. Rita was born to Keith and...
