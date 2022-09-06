Ocala City Council president Ire Bethea, Sr. will host a District 2 community meeting next week at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the community center, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place in Ocala. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the city council president in an open forum setting.

OCALA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO