Nordstrom Kicked Off NYFW With a Decadent Dinner Party Hosted by Tonne Goodman and Rickie de Sole
Happy New York Fashion Week! Kicking off the week’s awaited festivities, Nordstrom gathered friends and fashion folk to celebrate the brand’s fall 2022 campaign curated by Rickie de Sole with Tonne Goodman. For one night only, the West Village’s American Bar was decked out in framed prints from the star-studded campaign featuring Shalom Harlow, Joan Smalls, and Meghan Roche, all of whom were in attendance for the special evening.
Your One-Stop Guide to the New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 Calendar
We’ve been saying that New York Fashion week is back for the past few seasons, but this spring 2023 season it’s really back. All five days will be packed with back-to-back shows, presentations, and parties, making it hard to keep up. But don’t worry, because Vogue Runway is here with all the details about the week’s top happenings, including the most exclusive event of them all, Vogue World!
Vogue World Partners With Snap on AR Filters and Fashion Try-Ons
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Vogue World: New York — a first-of-a-kind live fashion experience taking place on 12 September to celebrate Vogue’s 130th year — is casting a new lens on the traditional runway show through a partnership with Snap that will let users enhance the event via augmented reality (AR) lenses.
Nothing to Wear for Fashion Week? James Veloria’s Michael Kors–Era Celine Sale Has You Covered
If you’re searching for hot look-at-me vintage, you’re in luck. James Veloria is hosting a special sale of Michael Kors–era Celine this Saturday, smack-dab in the middle of Fashion Week. It’s the most recent installment of the beloved Chinatown store’s sought-after curated sales (past iterations have included Tom Ford–era Gucci, Todd Oldham, and Stella McCartney–era Chloé). If those sales’ successes are anything to go by, get there early! Doors open at 12.
From Blotting Papers to Chic Sneakers, These Are Vogue Editors’ Fashion Week Essentials
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For most, the passing of Labor Day Weekend signifies the end of a sweet summer and the dawn of fall, but for us at Vogue, the penultimate weekend means only one thing: the commencement of New York Fashion Week. The week-long extravaganza begins this Friday and consists of busy days spent running uptown and downtown to attend shows and nights out at bustling after parties and events. While exciting, this time of year can also be quite overwhelming, which is where solid wardrobe essentials, hero beauty products, and more come in to save the day. To survive the chaos, the items that Vogue editors consider a part of their New York Fashion Week Survival Guide may be privy to fashion week but can be used in any stressful situation you may find yourself in, from oil whisking blotting papers and a cooling face mist to comfortable, yet chic pairs of sneakers for when your step is guaranteed to surpass 10 thousand.
Grace Jones on Her New Candle and Working With Beyoncé and Issey Miyake
The model, singer, and actor Grace Jones, in her signature gravelly voice, is describing the smell of Jamaica post-thunderstorm to me: “Maybe it hasn’t rained in a couple of days, and then a big shower just comes down, and everything mixes with that smell. It could be the food that’s being cooked around you, or it could be the flowers or the plants. And when it hits the Earth, it all kind of rises up into an amazing smell that you just go, oh.”
Kate Spade New York was launched in January 1993, as a joint venture between then soon-to-be-married couple Kate and Andy Spade. She was a Mademoiselle accessories editor-turned designer, he was a copywriter; their take on fashion might be called “editorial.” The brand has always had a voice and wink-wink sense of humor, coupled with purpose. The rectangular, nylon Sam bag that brought the company such renown responded to a gap in the market for something affordable and functional, but chic. It wasn’t long before Kate Spade New York became a lifestyle brand known for sophistication, wit, and color.
The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT Honored Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri With a Lovely Luncheon
Yesterday afternoon, a group of ladies and gentlemen descended upon the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. The event itself, the annual fundraiser for The Museum at FIT, is a stylish one but guests stepped up their sartorial game this year because the event’s honoree was Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections for Dior. Fresh from Paris, the designer donned an easy-elegant black Dior suit, which she finished off with her signature black eyeliner.
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands
I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Her—and Carrie’s—Fendi Baguette Collection
Few accessories can generate the same level of excitement when they appear on a TV show as a celebrity cameo. But when the Fendi Baguette appeared in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, it was as if Aiden had appeared on the screen. The rectangular bag has become synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw’s closet, since she was mugged in season one and corrected the robber who asked for her bag. “It’s a baguette.”
Gigi Hadid Launches A New Label, Guest In Residence
When Gigi Hadid moved to New York from Los Angeles almost a decade ago, it was on the brink of a particularly bitter East Coast winter. Needless to say, the bone-chilling weather was a shock to the system. “I’m always the person who’s cold even when other people feel hot,” says Hadid, with a sigh. Thankfully, her parents had planned ahead: They’d sent their then teenage daughter off to college at the New School with the cashmere sweaters she’d swiped from their wardrobe on cooler days in California. Her favorites were all stealthy chic: a gray turtleneck that fastened with leather straps (her mother’s) and an all-engulfing button-up cable-knit cardigan from her father. With her life in a moment of transition—one both wildly exhilarating and bewildering—the cozy knits offered the reassuring feeling of home. “Those were the only cashmere pieces I owned for a long time,” Hadid admits. “I still have them.”
Celebrating Chloe Bailey’s New Saks Campaign With Endless Champagne and Sequins
A tower of teetering coupe glasses—soon to be filled to the brim with bubbles—welcomed guests to Saks’s fashion week celebration last night; a promising harbinger for a rollicking evening. Taking place within the retail mecca’s jewel box eatery, L'Avenue at Saks, the night served as a true kickoff to a calendar chock full of runway shows and celebrations, or hybrids thereof in the case of Monday’s anticipated Vogue World extravaganza.
Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Legendary Fendi Baguette
“Give me your bag!” a robber yells to a startled Carrie Bradshaw in season three, episode 17 of Sex and the City. “It’s a Baguette!” Bradshaw cries out, and with that, millions of viewers understood in a flash what their heroine was saying: This wasn’t a mere purse—it was something far more important, far more beloved.
A First Look at the Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From the New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 Shows
The Vogue Runway spring 2023 backstage gallery is an insider ticket to the week’s biggest shows from Proenza Schouler, Collina Strada, Marni, Gabriela Hearst, Coach, Vogue World, Tom Ford and more. Hunter Abrams and the rest of our Vogue photographers will take you behind the scenes at all the shows before the models even hit the runways. Scroll through the gallery for the best moments of the week.
Casa Cruz Is About to Be New York’s Most Glamorous New Restaurant
Juan Santa Cruz has a single goal for Casa Cruz New York, the sister property to his Notting Hill restaurant-slash-late night hotspot favored by Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. Whether guests want to dance, dine, or just take in a beautiful room, they should have fun—like, a lot of fun. “My intention is to do all of those things so well that, regardless of what you care most about, you have everything you’ve ever wanted,” Santa Cruz says.
“Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour” Is the First Fashion Exhibition to Be Presented by Crystal Bridges
What is American design? And what defines an American designer? Both seemingly straightforward questions are actually quite difficult to answer. Andrew Bolton and his team considered them in the “In America” exhibitions at the Met, and now they’re being considered in new ways in “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” opening this week at Crystal Bridges in Arkansas.
Robyn! Solange! Lil’ Kim! A Look Back at Opening Ceremony’s Most Iconic Parties of the Last Two Decades
Tonight, Opening Ceremony will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a giant party in Brooklyn. Since the beginning, OC parties have always been events not to miss — you’d be hard-pressed to find a fashion person that has lived in New York in the past two decades that doesn’t have stories from a party or two. To commemorate the milestone, we spoke to the two people that remember it all the best — OC founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. Here, they take us down memory lane with a selection of their favorite parties from the last two decades. No small feat!
Get Ready With Natasha Lyonne
“I’m a big fan of Janicza [Bravo], in addition to being friends. I was very flattered that she asked me to do it,” Natasha Lyonne says of the American director and her latest, meditative release––the 23rd instalment in Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales film series, A House With A Bird––in which she stars opposite composer Kelsey Lu. (The film is available to watch in full here). Her on-screen look, a spangled skirt suit, is matched by an equally glittering ensemble cast, including Katherine Waterston and Pedro Pascal.
Calling All Style Sneakerheads! This Pair of Adidas Originals Wales Bonner is Back in Stock
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What do you get when you bring together iconic shoe silhouettes, an under-$200-dollar price point, and an epic designer collaborator? Sold out sneakers. If you live in New York, you’ve definitely seen, or at the very least heard, about Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner. The Central Saint Martins grad and CFDA International Men’s Designer of the Year’s reinterpretation of the Adidas Samba and Country trainers have been completely wiped out from shelves (both in-store and online) since their launch in 2020. In fact, when my boyfriend returned from a trip to Paris earlier this summer with a pair of those perfectly red suede gum-soled Sambas, I was in disbelief. How did you get your hands on those, and more importantly, why didn’t you bring me back a pair?
Tilda Swinton’s Neon Yellow Hair in Venice Holds a Deeper Meaning
Nobody has a red carpet presence quite like Tilda Swinton. With her otherworldly beauty and her playful eye for elegant, avant-garde designs, there’s a reason she’s become an enduring muse to filmmakers and fashion designers alike. But today in Venice, while attending a photocall to promote her new film The Eternal Daughter, Swinton’s look held a deeper meaning.
