ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Ex-Stockbroker Gets 6 1/2 Years for Scams

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olUj7_0hkbJrTB00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A former stockbroker from Chino Hills was sentenced today to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for a $3.2 million investment scheme that focused on low-income Latino investors.

Robert Louis Cirillo, 61, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to repay $3.9 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Cirillo pleaded guilty June 28 to single counts each of securities fraud, filing a false tax report and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. About 100 victims invested with Cirillo in short-term construction loans with promises of hefty returns ranging from 15% to 30% in up to 90 days, prosecutors said. To back up the bogus claims on returns, Cirillo showed investors phony bank statements, prosecutors said.

Cirillo took the investor funds and spent it on himself, including credit card payments, a trip to Las Vegas and two cars, prosecutors said. One of his victims invested her life savings of $20,000, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the defendant operated the scheme from 2014 through last year. When some of the investors grew suspicious, the defendant threatened them, prosecutors said. In July of 2019, he told one victim who threatened to sue him that the victim could go ``for the (expletive) hole in the (expletive) desert. Tell him to test me,'' according to prosecutors.

Last year, he also joined a scamming of an 82-year-old man, prosecutors said. Cirillo and other co-defendants tricked the victim into sending them $400,000 for the bail of his grandson, who they falsely claimed was arrested for possession of drugs, prosecutors said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chino Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Chino Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
KFI AM 640

Bass Linked to USC Bribery and Fraud Case

Rep. Karen Bass, the leading contender in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, is one of two influential politicians who received full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 from USC's social work program, the Los Angeles Times is reporting Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Stockbroker#Securities Fraud#Drugs#Las Vegas#Latino
mynewsla.com

Inmate Killed in Murrieta Jail, Allegedly By Fellow Inmate

An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta was killed by another inmate, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, was accused of killing the unidentified male inmate during an altercation Tuesday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said the inmate...
MURRIETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beth Torres

New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents

The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Road & Track

California Police Impound 19 Cars, Arrest 27 People in Street Takeover Crackdown

California Highway Patrol announced late Monday it put a stop to a street takeover in Pomona that ended in 27 arrests and 19 impounded cars. A post published to Facebook by the Baldwin Park CHP shows the aftermath of a street takeover after police moved into position to prevent drivers from escaping the area. Officers said they witnessed large plumes of tire smoke caused by several burnouts and donuts. One driver allegedly tried to flee, ramming their car into a patrol vehicle. Both cars suffered minor damage and no one was injured.
POMONA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy