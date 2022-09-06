Solomon Islands refuses Australia’s offer to help fund election as ‘foreign interference’

The prime minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, has accused Australia of foreign interference after it offered to help pay for elections so they didn’t have to be delayed.

The prime minister of Solomon Islands has responded furiously to an offer from the Australian government to assist with funding for the national election, calling it “foreign interference”.

Manasseh Sogavare’s government added that the timing of the offer from Australia was “inappropriate” coming “at a time when a bill to defer the elections … is now before the National Parliament of Solomon Islands for deliberations”.

Last month, Sogavare’s government submitted a bill to parliament to delay national elections, due to be held mid-2023 by seven months, until after the country had hosted the Pacific Games, with the Solomon Islands’ government saying the country did not have the capacity to host both events in one year.

The decision prompted concern domestically, with opposition MPs calling the decision “nonsense”, and abroad.

Solomon Islands opposition leader Matthew Wale told the Guardian that he thought the decision to delay the election was a “power grab” and the sort of erosion of democratic processes he feared when Sogavare signed a secretive security pact with China in April.

Australia regularly offers financial and logistical support to Pacific countries to assist with the running of national elections, including in previous elections in Solomon Islands and the recent elections in Papua New Guinea.

The Australian foreign minister, Penny Wong, said the offer reflected Australia’s “longstanding and historical commitment” to democracy in the Pacific, noting Australia had previously offered support to Solomon Islands.

Senator Wong said it was “reasonably common” for the government to support elections throughout the Pacific.

Sogavare said the government did not have an issue with the offer itself, saying “it acknowledges and appreciate[s] the offer” but with it being made public.

“We have made an offer of assistance, and it’s a matter for Solomon Islands as to whether they respond and how they wish to respond,” Penny Wong, Australia’s foreign minister, told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

The statement from Sogavare’s office said that the Solomon Islands government had received a letter from Wong last week offering funding for the election.

“The Solomon Islands government was in the process of replying when the Australian foreign affairs minister made an announcement to the Australian media about this offer. This announcement was made on the same day that the Bill was read for the first time in Parliament.”

“The bill is set for the elected Members of Parliament to debate and vote on… and NOT the Australia government to influence,” said the statement.

Simon Birmingham, Australia’s shadow foreign minister, called the move by Wong a “giant misstep”.

“The offer to assist with these elections is an entirely appropriate offer,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday. “However the execution of this offer seems to be poorly handled.”

Relations have been tense between Australia and Solomon Islands since the draft of a security deal between China and the Pacific country was leaked in March.

Sogavare has suggested the relationship between the countries has gone “sour” and accused Australian journalists of xenophobic coverage of the China deal, indicating he may bar foreign journalists from the country.

However, at the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Fiji in July, Sogavare greeted Anthony Albanese by asking him for a hug and told the Guardian that Australia remained Solomon Islands’ “security partner of choice” and that he would only call on China to send security personnel to the country if there was a “gap” that Australia could not meet.

The bill regarding the delay of the election will have its second reading in Solomon Islands parliament today and is due to come to a vote on Thursday.