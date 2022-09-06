ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Solomon Islands refuses Australia’s offer to help fund election as ‘foreign interference’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWZJS_0hkbJqaS00
The prime minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, has accused Australia of foreign interference after it offered to help pay for elections so they didn’t have to be delayed.

The prime minister of Solomon Islands has responded furiously to an offer from the Australian government to assist with funding for the national election, calling it “foreign interference”.

Manasseh Sogavare’s government added that the timing of the offer from Australia was “inappropriate” coming “at a time when a bill to defer the elections … is now before the National Parliament of Solomon Islands for deliberations”.

Last month, Sogavare’s government submitted a bill to parliament to delay national elections, due to be held mid-2023 by seven months, until after the country had hosted the Pacific Games, with the Solomon Islands’ government saying the country did not have the capacity to host both events in one year.

The decision prompted concern domestically, with opposition MPs calling the decision “nonsense”, and abroad.

Solomon Islands opposition leader Matthew Wale told the Guardian that he thought the decision to delay the election was a “power grab” and the sort of erosion of democratic processes he feared when Sogavare signed a secretive security pact with China in April.

Australia regularly offers financial and logistical support to Pacific countries to assist with the running of national elections, including in previous elections in Solomon Islands and the recent elections in Papua New Guinea.

The Australian foreign minister, Penny Wong, said the offer reflected Australia’s “longstanding and historical commitment” to democracy in the Pacific, noting Australia had previously offered support to Solomon Islands.

Senator Wong said it was “reasonably common” for the government to support elections throughout the Pacific.

Sogavare said the government did not have an issue with the offer itself, saying “it acknowledges and appreciate[s] the offer” but with it being made public.

“We have made an offer of assistance, and it’s a matter for Solomon Islands as to whether they respond and how they wish to respond,” Penny Wong, Australia’s foreign minister, told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

The statement from Sogavare’s office said that the Solomon Islands government had received a letter from Wong last week offering funding for the election.

“The Solomon Islands government was in the process of replying when the Australian foreign affairs minister made an announcement to the Australian media about this offer. This announcement was made on the same day that the Bill was read for the first time in Parliament.”

“The bill is set for the elected Members of Parliament to debate and vote on… and NOT the Australia government to influence,” said the statement.

Simon Birmingham, Australia’s shadow foreign minister, called the move by Wong a “giant misstep”.

“The offer to assist with these elections is an entirely appropriate offer,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday. “However the execution of this offer seems to be poorly handled.”

Relations have been tense between Australia and Solomon Islands since the draft of a security deal between China and the Pacific country was leaked in March.

Sogavare has suggested the relationship between the countries has gone “sour” and accused Australian journalists of xenophobic coverage of the China deal, indicating he may bar foreign journalists from the country.

However, at the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Fiji in July, Sogavare greeted Anthony Albanese by asking him for a hug and told the Guardian that Australia remained Solomon Islands’ “security partner of choice” and that he would only call on China to send security personnel to the country if there was a “gap” that Australia could not meet.

The bill regarding the delay of the election will have its second reading in Solomon Islands parliament today and is due to come to a vote on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Wong
Person
Manasseh Sogavare
Person
Matthew Wale
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Simon Birmingham
maritime-executive.com

Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests

A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
WORLD
Daily Mail

US Navy warships USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville sail through the Taiwan Strait for first time since China ramped up military drills around island

Two United States warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the Navy said Sunday, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island. In a statement, the Navy said the passage 'demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.'. Tensions in the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Games#The Solomon Islands#Australian
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan says China planning invasion, but US says it’s not imminent

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Taiwan’s top diplomat said Tuesday that China’s military drills show it is preparing for invasion of the island but a top U.S. defense official says Beijing is trying to change the status quo gradually and an attempted takeover is not imminent.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
Country
China
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘Here come Miss Ann’: Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well

Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

435K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy