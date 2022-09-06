ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Weston McKennie posterizes PSG to score in the Champions League

By Seth Vertelney
 2 days ago

Weston McKennie seems to score a lot of these kind of goals.

The Juventus midfielder out-jumped his marker off a corner kick to score against PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday, just minutes after coming on as a halftime sub.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in the first half to give the home side a 2-0 lead at the break, with McKennie then introduced in place of Fabio Miretti.

It took the USMNT midfielder just eight minutes to make his mark, as Filip Kostić swung in a great cross and McKennie leapt over Nuno Mendes at the back post to halve the Italian side’s deficit.

It was the first goal of the season for McKennie and it was also the game’s final goal, as Juvenuts fell 2-1 at Parc des Princes.

Watch McKennie’s goal at PSG

Reyna becomes first American with two Champions League assists in a game

Estelle loves Leeds fans singing 'American Boy' for Brenden Aaronson

