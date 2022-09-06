ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 21, Reported Missing in Bellflower

By City News Service
 2 days ago

BELLFLOWER (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help today to locate a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower.

Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Buenaventura is Hispanic, 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

