Mendocino Farms Working on Seventh Area Location

By Jeannine Boisse
 2 days ago
Fresh on the heels of opening their latest location in Encinitas , Mendocino Farms have secured their next restaurant in 4S Ranch . The fresh and healthy brand will place their 7th-area location at 4S Commons Town Center .

Featuring chef-inspired sandwiches, salads, and nourishing bowls, Mendocino Farms is community focused and set on being the go-to place for fresh dishes in convenient locations.

Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen , Mendocino Farms has grown to 50 locations and counting across California and Texas.

The globally-inspired menu at Mendocino Farms has something for everyone, with options like the Prosciutto & Chicken Sandwich, best-selling Avocado and Quinoa Superfood Ensalada, Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl, and combo meal options.

A representative for Mendocino Farms confirmed the location is expected to open in Early 2023 . Sign up for updates at their Website and follow on Facebook for more information.



