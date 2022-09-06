ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Deebo Samuel Have Over or Under 70.5 Receptions in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
 2 days ago

Racking up a hefty amount of catches could be tough for Deebo Samuel this season if he is utilized similarly as a running back.

Deebo Samuel was incredible as a wide receiver in 2021.

That got lost after he carried the 49ers for the second half of the season as a running back en route to an amazing playoff run. Being used in his "wideback" role is expected to take place again this season, but I would lean towards his usage as a receiver being prioritized early on so that the 49ers do not tire him out quickly.

DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under at 70.5 receptions for Samuel this season. He tallied 77 receptions last season, so he was just a bit over what the over/under number is set at. Given how great he was in the backfield, his catch total could take a hit this season and cause for hesitation to take the over.

Will Samuel have over or under 70.5 receptions in 2022?

I'm taking the over, but ever so slightly. Samuel had 77 catches last year and turned those catches into 1,405 yards. He's a receiver who deals significant damage with the ball in his hands, so he really doesn't need heavy volume with catches. Three to four catches is sufficient for him to go over 100 yards receiving and for a score or two.

Not to mention that Samuel will still be utilized as a running back. While it is yet to be seen how much that usage will be, it is still something that will cap his receptions. Another factor to consider is the rapport he has with Trey Lance. It isn't the strongest right now, especially compared to Brandon Aiyuk or even George Kittle. So right off the bat, it likely won't be hitting the ground running for Lance and Samuel. Time will be required for them, but once they get it down, it is sure to be incredibly threatening.

The over should still hit for receptions with Samuel. I'd say he will have 78 catches this year -- basically replication his last year's production. Where do you see Samuel with the over/under for catches this year?

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
