(September 6, 2022) —Why has it taken so long to re-open Beaver Meadow Road?. Beaver Meadow Road, which has been closed since the end of April, is the main artery for traffic between Route 154 and Route 81. Many people who have children in the HK Intermediate School or the HK Middle school must take the detour, and nothing seems to be happening on this culvert project. I contacted Chris Corsa, who is the Assistant Director of Haddam’s Public Works Department, to learn about when we might expect this road to re-open.

