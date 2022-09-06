ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Jake Thibeault adjusts to life at college one year after paralyzing hockey accident

By Paul Burton
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FUY4_0hkbIzUm00

Jake Thibeault adjusts to life at Babson College one year after paralyzing hockey accident 02:20

WELLESLEY -- This week is a major milestone for a Fitchburg teen who was paralyzed in a hockey accident one year ago. Jake Thibeault has been determined through his recovery and even walked across the stage at his Milton Academy graduation in the spring. Now, he's at Babson College.

"You look back now, Sunday marks a year I laid in a hospital bed not thinking I would be a freshman in college right now and still being able to fight the fight, it feels good," said Thibeault.

It's a new chapter for Jake. The 19-year-old has come a long way and is now at college.

Thibeault, a star hockey player at Milton Academy, suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a game that left him partially paralyzed.

"I've realized to cherish life," he said.

Jake's decision to attend Babson has a lot to do with Head Hockey Coach Jamie Rice.

"I want to be there for him because I feel he's always there for me," said Rice.

"From day one of the injury, Coach has been there for me. I still have it on my phone, the inspirational quotes he sent to me and helps me," said Thibeault.

"He inspires me," said Rice. "Tremendous courage and a lot of humility."

Jake said the hockey team along with the Babson community have already embraced him

"There's always a hand to open a door or push me up the hill. So relatively easy getting around campus," Thibeault said. "I feel like I have 35 brothers that I didn't have two weeks ago."

Jake arrived on campus last week, but his first day in Babson's new Recreation and Athletic Center was Tuesday. He's not quite sure what his role on the hockey team will be but he knows it will be an important one.

"I am amazed at what he can do so I am not going to limit what he can do," said Rice. "A lot of it is going to depend on his schedule," Rice said.

That schedule also includes rehabbing three hours a day at Journey Forward in Canton.

"Just the other day I was able to swing my legs though and generate all the effort I had and try and step," said Jake.

Steps he hopes to continue to build upon and inspire others along the way.

"I am determined to walk across here mostly on my own."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Boston runners pay tribute to jogger killed during morning run

BOSTON - Runners in Boston came together Friday morning in memory of Eliza Fletcher. The 34-year-old Memphis teacher and mother was kidnapped and killed while out for a jog last week.A group of about 40 people were on the Esplanade at 4 a.m. to hold a moment of silence, and then ran a 5K along the Charles River in her honor. The tragedy has rippled through the running community across the country. Lindsay Devers is a marathon runner and nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital who runs at all hours of the day and night. Using Facebook, she organized the event to support...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards

Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
WATERTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MA
City
Fitchburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Fitchburg, MA
Sports
Wellesley, MA
Sports
City
Wellesley, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston students return for first day of school without mask requirements

BOSTON – For many students, the first day of school will feel different this year. For the first time since before the COVID pandemic, masks won't be required in Boston Public Schools Thursday as about 50,000 students return the the classroom.Masks will be required in certain situations, like if a classroom or school is experiencing a COVID outbreak. "BPS and the Boston Health Commission have really taken a targeted approach where because we know how to treat, how to watch, how to manage things, it's really going to be a district-wide mask optional policy, but requirement for any individual clusters...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley College#Babson College#Hockey#Paralyzed#Milton Academy#Coach#Thibeault Sa
CBS Boston

Arozarena hits 3-run homer as surging Rays beat Red Sox, 8-4

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Tampa Bay is in a three-way competition for the first AL wild card with Seattle and Toronto. With Tampa Bay scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen scratched and placed on the paternity list for the birth of son early...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England

Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
bpdnews.com

All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11

REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA announces new ferry service from East Boston to downtown

BOSTON - A new way to get downtown from East Boston is coming soon.The MBTA announced a new daily ferry between Lewis Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf. It will launch on Monday, with a one-way fare costing $2.40.A ferry previously serviced the routes temporarily this spring when the Blue Line was suspended for tunnel maintenance. The MBTA said 1,750 riders a day took advantage of the ferry service, leading the Legislature to fund a new pilot program."We're pleased to be able to demonstrate this ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston this fall and next spring," T General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We know riders valued the ferry service last spring when Blue Line service was suspended for maintenance. Demonstration projects such as these take coordination and funding, and I'd like to thank our local elected leaders for pursuing and securing the funds necessary to allow the T to operate this seasonal service."Ferry service will run until November 30, and then resume on March 1, 2023. Each trip takes about 10 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle

A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

After a summer of crashes, neighbors of Melrose's Lynn Fells Parkway plead for help

Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV NewsMELROSE - A summer of crashes on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose has neighbors pleading with the city for help."For us, it's scary, but for some people, it's fatal," says Kim Giles, a neighbor who had an accident crash through her backyard last year. "We don't want to rush out to fatal car accidents."The incidents began a few years ago; however, neighbors say this summer has been especially difficult. A crash on Sunday took a man's life when he hit a tree. In May, the same tree was struck in another accident."So you hear the hit, and...
MELROSE, MA
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury left out of first phase of bike expansion plan

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Boston's Mayor wants to make the city more bike-friendly, but are communities of color being left out of that conversation? Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to extend bike trails through several neighborhoods in the city. It's something Black and brown communities have been talking about for more than a decade. They want to make sure they're included as the project moves forward. Elijah Evans is the Executive Director of Bikes Not Bombs. He said their non-profit uses bikes as a vehicle for social change and to help communities of color achieve economic mobility. According...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy