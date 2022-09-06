Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Get Benched First
At some point this season, at least one team will make a change at quarterback. It happens every single year. SportsBetting.ag has already unveiled its odds for the first quarterback benched this season. At this moment, Mitch Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite at 3-1. Trubisky has been named the Week...
Phillip Lindsay gets another NFL chance with the Colts, but there’s a catch
Phillip Lindsay was one of the more surprising roster cuts last week in the entire NFL. Lindsay seemed like a solid fit with the Indianapolis Colts as a secondary running back behind Jonathan Taylor. After all, Lindsay has proven himself to be a solid running back early on in his career. Instead, Lindsay ended up […] The post Phillip Lindsay gets another NFL chance with the Colts, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
Bleacher Report
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Predicted to Win 2022 NFL Offensive ROY by NFL Execs
Kenny Pickett wasn't named the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1, but NFL executives still believe he'll be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year come season's end. "Even if [Pickett] starts 10-12 games, the spotlight will be on him and he's got good weapons around him," an NFL...
Bleacher Report
7 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2022 NFL Free-Agent Steals
When it comes to NFL free agency, value is the name of the game. No one exemplified finding value like the Green Bay Packers last season. De'Vondre Campbell came to the team on a one-year contract and delivered an All-Pro season and earned a lucrative extension. Rasul Douglas signed a...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Didn't Respond to Baker Mayfield's Farewell Text After Trade
Myles Garrett left Baker Mayfield on read. Garrett said he didn't respond to his former Cleveland Browns teammate after a farewell text. "He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together," Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I really I didn't say anything. I didn't really have much to say and I didn't know how reply to it, so I didn't."
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
Bleacher Report
Amid Heisman and No. 1-Pick Hype, Will Anderson Jr. Stays Dominant and in the Moment
On Sundays, Will Anderson Jr. likes to slip away. He would prefer to keep the location of his whereabouts unspecified, which is reasonable given how much his life has changed in the past 18 months. The days of anonymous existence are fleeting. He seeks tranquility, which he often finds by...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Fantasy Football Managers for Expected Chiefs WR Usage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a preemptive apology to fantasy football managers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. "There's going to be a different player every single week who has a big game," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "I'm sorry to fantasy football [players], but it'll be a different guy every week."
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle
Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
Bleacher Report
Dabo Swinney, Clemson Agree to New 10-Year Contract Worth Reported $115M
Clemson announced Thursday it signed head football coach Dabo Swinney to a contract extension through 2031. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Swinney will make $115 million over the term of his new 10-year deal, making him the second-highest-paid head coach in FBS after Nick Saban. This follows the current...
Bleacher Report
'Indefensible' Josh Allen Draws Andrew Luck, Derrick Henry Comps as Bills Rout Rams
The Buffalo Bills defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday night in their season opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Josh Allen looked great. Allen, a potential MVP candidate, completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions....
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason
The San Francisco 49ers could find themselves in a bind at two key positions at the start of the 2022 NFL regular season because of injuries. Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout training camp and may not be at 100 percent for the opener against the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Rams OL Blasted on Twitter for Failing to Protect Matthew Stafford from Von Miller
There is going to be a new Super Bowl champion if the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line doesn't improve. Andrew Whitworth retired after helping lead the Rams to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the offensive front looked absolutely lost without him. The Buffalo Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, oftentimes without a single extra blitzer, and overwhelmed the Rams on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory in Thursday's season opener at SoFi Stadium.
Bleacher Report
Report: Russell Wilson Blamed Pete Carroll for Holding Him Back in 2019 NFL MVP Race
Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler in his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, but the absence of one accolade reportedly remained a sore point for the star quarterback. ESPN's Brady Henderson laid out what led to Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos this...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards
Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
