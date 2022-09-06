Myles Garrett left Baker Mayfield on read. Garrett said he didn't respond to his former Cleveland Browns teammate after a farewell text. "He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together," Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I really I didn't say anything. I didn't really have much to say and I didn't know how reply to it, so I didn't."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO