Cincinnati, OH

Bleacher Report

Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
NFL
The Spun

Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Get Benched First

At some point this season, at least one team will make a change at quarterback. It happens every single year. SportsBetting.ag has already unveiled its odds for the first quarterback benched this season. At this moment, Mitch Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite at 3-1. Trubisky has been named the Week...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Phillip Lindsay gets another NFL chance with the Colts, but there’s a catch

Phillip Lindsay was one of the more surprising roster cuts last week in the entire NFL. Lindsay seemed like a solid fit with the Indianapolis Colts as a secondary running back behind Jonathan Taylor. After all, Lindsay has proven himself to be a solid running back early on in his career. Instead, Lindsay ended up […] The post Phillip Lindsay gets another NFL chance with the Colts, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
NFL
Cincinnati, OH
Bleacher Report

Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2022 NFL Free-Agent Steals

When it comes to NFL free agency, value is the name of the game. No one exemplified finding value like the Green Bay Packers last season. De'Vondre Campbell came to the team on a one-year contract and delivered an All-Pro season and earned a lucrative extension. Rasul Douglas signed a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns' Myles Garrett Didn't Respond to Baker Mayfield's Farewell Text After Trade

Myles Garrett left Baker Mayfield on read. Garrett said he didn't respond to his former Cleveland Browns teammate after a farewell text. "He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together," Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I really I didn't say anything. I didn't really have much to say and I didn't know how reply to it, so I didn't."
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle

Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Agree to New 10-Year Contract Worth Reported $115M

Clemson announced Thursday it signed head football coach Dabo Swinney to a contract extension through 2031. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Swinney will make $115 million over the term of his new 10-year deal, making him the second-highest-paid head coach in FBS after Nick Saban. This follows the current...
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

'Indefensible' Josh Allen Draws Andrew Luck, Derrick Henry Comps as Bills Rout Rams

The Buffalo Bills defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday night in their season opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Josh Allen looked great. Allen, a potential MVP candidate, completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions....
NFL
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason

The San Francisco 49ers could find themselves in a bind at two key positions at the start of the 2022 NFL regular season because of injuries. Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout training camp and may not be at 100 percent for the opener against the Chicago Bears.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Rams OL Blasted on Twitter for Failing to Protect Matthew Stafford from Von Miller

There is going to be a new Super Bowl champion if the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line doesn't improve. Andrew Whitworth retired after helping lead the Rams to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the offensive front looked absolutely lost without him. The Buffalo Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, oftentimes without a single extra blitzer, and overwhelmed the Rams on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory in Thursday's season opener at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards

Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL

