Muskogee County, OK

KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews working to put out barn fire in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — Firefighters are working to put out a barn fire in Wagoner County Wednesday morning. The barn is located off 193rd East Avenue in Coweta. Coweta Fire Department Chief Jerry Burtner said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. The barn was full of hay, and a...
COWETA, OK
Muskogee County, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Regional Chamber Pushing For More National Events For The City

TULSA, Okla. - 2022 has been a big year in Tulsa with the PGA coming to town, the opening of the USA BMX facility and we've had big-name concerts and shows to boost the economy. Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal joined News On 6 to give us a look ahead to Tulsa's future.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

TPD Special Operations Team Uses Helicopters To Perform Rescue Training

Nearly 30 Tulsa Police Officers conducted specialized training with a team of medical staff and pilots Wednesday. They loaded up four special operations team officers on the outside of each helicopter and flew through Downtown Tulsa to unload officers on top of a parking garage. Captain Mike Eckert with TPD...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Health Department detects West Nile virus pools in two counties

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has detected positive West Nile virus pools in two counties in the eastern part of the state. Health officials said the department's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected the pools in Muskogee and Le Flore counties. Multiple weeks of detection in two different counties is an indicator that West Nile virus activity is present in Oklahoma, according to a news release.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for south Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — Patsy Stone, who is in her mid-70s was last seen on Sept. 6 in the mid-morning hours near South Memorial Drive and East 101st Street. Stone is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse. It is unknown what color her trousers were.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old Tulsa man charged in deadly road rage incident

TULSA, Okla. — A 22-year-old is officially charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill after a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria. Julian Zavaleta is charged for firing shots from his car, into another car, killing 25-year-old Shantel Jones in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 19.
TULSA, OK

