Related
ODOT starts $74M Muskogee bridge project
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation started work this week on a $74.7 million dollar bridge replacement project on U-S 62 in Muskogee.
KTUL
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
KTUL
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
Crews working to put out barn fire in Coweta
COWETA, Okla. — Firefighters are working to put out a barn fire in Wagoner County Wednesday morning. The barn is located off 193rd East Avenue in Coweta. Coweta Fire Department Chief Jerry Burtner said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. The barn was full of hay, and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber Pushing For More National Events For The City
TULSA, Okla. - 2022 has been a big year in Tulsa with the PGA coming to town, the opening of the USA BMX facility and we've had big-name concerts and shows to boost the economy. Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal joined News On 6 to give us a look ahead to Tulsa's future.
kgou.org
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
news9.com
TPD Special Operations Team Uses Helicopters To Perform Rescue Training
Nearly 30 Tulsa Police Officers conducted specialized training with a team of medical staff and pilots Wednesday. They loaded up four special operations team officers on the outside of each helicopter and flew through Downtown Tulsa to unload officers on top of a parking garage. Captain Mike Eckert with TPD...
Woman says crowds, noise in a nearby parking lot is causing issues
A Tulsa family wants the city and police to do something about a noise problem near 71st and Memorial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Taken To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bixby Near Elementary School
Authorities were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in Bixby that closed S. Harvard Ave. in all directions Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Bixby. Three cars were involved in the crash and two people were transported to a local hospital, authorities said. The crash happened at the...
GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
Locust Grove police chief resigns following controversy involving 2 dogs being shot by officers
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove is seeing another change in leadership after the town’s third police chief in less than two years resigned. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean said he made the decision to step down after his officers were told by the town’s mayor to shoot two stray dogs.
Troopers Investigating Deadly Crash In Mayes County
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Mayes County. The crash happened on Kenwood Road, about five miles east of Salina. OHP said Christopher Warren was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Mother Of Crash Victim Reacts After 17-Year-Old Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old girl with manslaughter for a deadly crash that killed passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Weis. She's accused of being high and drunk when she ran off the road and crashed in June. The affidavit said 17-year-old Harley Wilson told troopers she had not had any alcohol...
Tulsa County Deputies Search For Man Who Stole Trailer From Sand Springs Business
Tulsa County Deputies are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a self-storage business and taking off with a 20-foot trailer. The Sheriff's Office shared video on Facebook showing someone breaking into the Sand Springs business last Friday. Deputies say the man was driving a black truck with a...
Power lines down in Fort Smith after car crash
A single vehicle accident in Fort Smith is causing delays after the accident caused downed power lines.
KOCO
Oklahoma Health Department detects West Nile virus pools in two counties
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has detected positive West Nile virus pools in two counties in the eastern part of the state. Health officials said the department's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected the pools in Muskogee and Le Flore counties. Multiple weeks of detection in two different counties is an indicator that West Nile virus activity is present in Oklahoma, according to a news release.
Police arrest man after shots were fired near a Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Tulsa. Officers were called to a home near Haskell and Delaware Thursday afternoon. Neighbors heard shots fired near the home, though no one was hurt and no one else was inside the home. The suspect...
Silver Alert Canceled After 75-Year-Old Woman Located
--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Patsy Stone by the Tulsa Police Department. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown blouse just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning near 9607 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Stone drives a red 2017 Chevy Cruze with Oklahoma license plate...
Silver Alert issued for south Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — Patsy Stone, who is in her mid-70s was last seen on Sept. 6 in the mid-morning hours near South Memorial Drive and East 101st Street. Stone is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse. It is unknown what color her trousers were.
22-year-old Tulsa man charged in deadly road rage incident
TULSA, Okla. — A 22-year-old is officially charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill after a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria. Julian Zavaleta is charged for firing shots from his car, into another car, killing 25-year-old Shantel Jones in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 19.
