Hailey Bieber Rocks Crop Top & Body Chains For Justin’s Brazil Show Before Tour Cancellation

Hailey Bieber, 25, looked incredible in her latest social media photos. The model, who was in Brazil for her husband Justin Bieber‘s concert, took some selfies in a yellow and blue crop top with body chains around her waist, and olive green pants. She also rocked skinny sunglasses and held some of her long hair up as she gave a kissing face to the mirror while holding up her phone to take the epic pic.

Other photos showed delicious-looking food and her posing in what appeared to be a bathtub with a can of a Brazilian beverage. “I love you Brazil ✨🏼 I’ll be back soon I promise ✨🇧🇷,” she wrote in the caption for the photos. Her fans quickly left comments to compliment the post.

“I love you so much,” one fan wrote while others wrote about how much they liked her outfit. Some left red heart emojis and one asked her to stay in Brazil. “So cute,” another comment read while another called the look “chic.”

Hailey Bieber during a previous outing. (MESSIGOAL / SplashNews)

Hailey’s latest post comes after Justin made headlines for cancelling the remainder of his tour to focus on his mental health. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” Justin wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 6. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he continued. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately.”