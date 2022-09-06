ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowan wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week

By Bret Beherns
WCIA — Unity’s Will Cowan is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The senior took a reverse handoff, broke one tackle, then nearly took off another defender’s helmet near the goal line, before plowing his way past another defender for a touchdown in the Rockets’ blowout win at rival St. Joseph-Ogden Friday night. Cowan got more than half the total votes in our social media poll, with nearly 500 people weighing in our Facebook and Twitter pages.

