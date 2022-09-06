Cowan wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week
WCIA — Unity’s Will Cowan is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The senior took a reverse handoff, broke one tackle, then nearly took off another defender’s helmet near the goal line, before plowing his way past another defender for a touchdown in the Rockets’ blowout win at rival St. Joseph-Ogden Friday night. Cowan got more than half the total votes in our social media poll, with nearly 500 people weighing in our Facebook and Twitter pages.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
