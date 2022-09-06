Read full article on original website
Michael J. Joinville – Lincoln
Mike Joinville knew what was important to him. His family, his work, his home. He knew what mattered most. Time with those he loved, working on the tasks at hand for the day. He also knew how to enjoy the day and savor the moment. Lounging in the pool on a hot summer day or cheering on a team sure to lose the game on a brisk fall afternoon. Mike Joinville knew each day was a gift he would spend wisely and make use of in the best way he could.
William L. McPheeters – Cumberland
William L. McPheeters, 87, of Cumberland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Marilyn E. (Comte) McPheeters. Born in Teaneck, N.J., he was the son of the late LeRoy and Mary (Burgess) McPheeters. He...
Lily Zarli – Scituate
Lily Zarli, 98, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Zarli. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Eric and Ingeborg (Hendrickson) Bloom. Lil graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1942, valedictorian of her class....
Thomas E. Sparks – Lincoln
Thomas E. Sparks, 59, of Lincoln, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Byron and Candida (Bonanni) Sparks. Tom was the owner of Sparks Law, serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut – but most of all,...
Sr. Katherine Prince, FMM (M.M. Terence) – North Providence
Sr. Katherine was born in Boston on June 19, 1934, to parents who were originally from Ireland, she also had a brother, 10 years her senior. The family were active Catholics and when Katherine was in High School, she volunteered both at St. Elizabeth and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals.
Race for Matt & Grace set for Sept. 17
PROVIDENCE – The 13th annual Race for Matt and Grace, a 5K run, walk, or roll event, will be held at Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. There will be a speaking program at 9:30 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m.
Chaos Farm representing Lincoln at Big E
LINCOLN – Lincoln’s favorite alpaca farm will be representing Rhode Island at the upcoming Eastern States Exposition, or the “Big E,” a massive multi-state fair in western Massachusetts this fall. It’s a dream come true for farm owner Emily Bonci, whose young family (including the alpaca...
An Evening with Spirit: A Mediumship Experience at Cumberland Library Sept. 14
CUMBERLAND – Join practicing Medium, Dr. Cathy Ripley Greene, at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., as she shares what she has learned while in communication with countless loved ones in spirit. Organizers say the evening will include a discussion...
St. Joseph Seniors announces celebrations, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group has announced the winners from its Aug. 9 meeting. Celebrating birthdays in August were Lucille Langevin, Gai Laplume, Shirley Levitre, Lucien Larue, Bernie Gamache, Lorraine Cournoyer, Gino Orazi, John Lariviere, Connie Roy, and Marjorie Mineau.
Gloria V. 'Ginger' D'Andrea-Godin – Burrillville
Gloria V. "Ginger" (DeConcilis) D'Andrea-Godin, 85, of Burrillville and formerly Hernando, Fla., died August 29, 2022, in Oakland Grove Health Care, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Stephen Paul D'Andrea and the late Kenneth Godin. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Piendino and Clara (Colasanto) DeConcilis.
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license
(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
Smithfield's Parenteau repeats as Finish for Guinness 5K’s top female finisher
WARREN – Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau became only the second runner in the 14-year history of Warren’s popular Finish for a Guinness 5K to capture back-to-back women’s titles, as she clocked a winning time of 20:32 in Sunday morning’s race that was also good for 20th place overall out of 732 runners.
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
Chorus of East Providence holding open sing rehearsals
EAST PROVIDENCE – The Chorus of East Providence will hold open sing rehearsals on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 20, at 7 p.m. These rehearsals are open to anyone interested in joining the chorus. No auditions are necessary, just a love for singing and a willingness to commit to weekly rehearsals.
North Smithfield family displaced by fire
NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
