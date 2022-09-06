Read full article on original website
KUTV
At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Schools studying potential of rebuilding historic West, Highland high schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District is currently in the beginning stages of potentially rebuilding West High School and Highland High School. The district has contracted with two different architectural firms, one for each school, to conduct feasibility studies. Officials have turned to the...
kslnewsradio.com
Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized
SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
KUTV
BYU fan banned from games reinstated after investigation, according to university
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A fan who was prohibited from attending any BYU athletic events after being accused of using a racial slur at a women's volleyball game has been reinstated, according to a statement from Brigham Young University. BYU Athletics stated that an extensive investigation found no evidence...
kslnewsradio.com
Schools closing early in the Tooele School District, due to heat
TOOELE, Utah — West Elementary school along with another school in the Tooele School District is dealing with air conditioning problems. As a result, the schools will be releasing students early. Today and tomorrow, Sept. 6 and 7, West Elementary and Settlement Canyon Elementary will release students early. The...
KUTV
The Weekly Huddle: Week 2 Preview
(KUTV) - Will BYU suffer the same fate as Utah and end up drinking from the bitter cup of unmet expectations? The college football panel debates that question and ranks the Utah's issues at Florida. Was the Utes poor tackling a bigger problem than the empty trips to the red...
Business administrator resigns after over a decade with Park City School District
Todd Hauber joined the Park City School District as the business administrator more than 10 years ago. His last day with Park City will be October 15, after which he’ll take on that role for the 67,000-student Granite School District. Hauber will oversee a $984 million budget in his...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
deseret.com
The Utah gondola: A timeline
Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Lands NIL Deal With Local Menswear Company
PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall has a new NIL partnership with a company based in Utah. Hall inked a partnership with menswear company &Collar. &Collar is based in South Salt Lake. “We’ve all been huge fans of Jaren Hall here at &Collar. When we found out...
kjzz.com
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
KSLTV
Heat wave prompts cancellation of planned power outage in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Residents in the Daybreak neighborhood said they were relieved that a planned power outage for Tuesday evening had been postponed. Rocky Mountain Power had planned to cut electricity to nearly 550 homes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. so that crews could complete maintenance work.
kslnewsradio.com
Voices for Utah Children reports that Utah offers advantages over Texas
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from Voices for Utah Children says Texas could learn a thing or two from Utah. Namely, the report places the Beehive State over Texas in terms of economic opportunity and standard of living. The report is part of a series the organization...
KSLTV
A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
KUTV
From the courtroom to kayaks: A day on the Jordan River with 'Kayak Court'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's easy to look at some of the problems our state is facing and say --this is issue is too big to tackle. One Utah woman knows the power of one and is chipping away at the problem with what some call a crazy idea known as ‘Kayak Court.’
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
