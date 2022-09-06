ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
kslnewsradio.com

Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
kslnewsradio.com

Schools closing early in the Tooele School District, due to heat

TOOELE, Utah — West Elementary school along with another school in the Tooele School District is dealing with air conditioning problems. As a result, the schools will be releasing students early. Today and tomorrow, Sept. 6 and 7, West Elementary and Settlement Canyon Elementary will release students early. The...
KUTV

The Weekly Huddle: Week 2 Preview

(KUTV) - Will BYU suffer the same fate as Utah and end up drinking from the bitter cup of unmet expectations? The college football panel debates that question and ranks the Utah's issues at Florida. Was the Utes poor tackling a bigger problem than the empty trips to the red...
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
deseret.com

The Utah gondola: A timeline

Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
kslsports.com

BYU QB Jaren Hall Lands NIL Deal With Local Menswear Company

PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall has a new NIL partnership with a company based in Utah. Hall inked a partnership with menswear company &Collar. &Collar is based in South Salt Lake. “We’ve all been huge fans of Jaren Hall here at &Collar. When we found out...
KSLTV

A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
Idaho State Journal

Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
