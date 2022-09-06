Read full article on original website
Akron voters will see civilian review board on ballot in November
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council has voted to put a charter amendment on this November's ballot that would, among other things, create a civilian review board. Akron community activists gathered 7,000 signatures on a petition for a civilian review board. More than 3,000 signatures were verified by the...
What a civilian review board could mean for Akron policing
Members of Akron's Committee to Improve Police Community Relations on Tuesday say they hope to have enough signatures on the group's petitions to put a proposed Citizens Oversight Board on the ballot this November.
Akron NAACP addresses charter amendment proposal for Citizens' Police Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron NAACP held a press conference on Tuesday to address “a community-led charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations through the creation of a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board” for the city. You can rewatch the entirety of the press conference in...
Barberton wards to stay put
Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
Morning Headlines: Canton police officer will not face charges ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8:. Canton police officer who shot and killed James Williams will not face charges. CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating. Akron City Council calls special meeting on civilian police review board charter amendment. Trump endorses DeWine...
Mayor: City Prepared for Decision-Related Protests
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city was prepared for protests out of the decision by the grand jury on Wednesday. He is hopeful that such protests will be largely peaceful as they have been in the past. Bernabei says the police...
Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around Ohio September 9-11
OHIO — This weekend is all about celebrations, for grandparents, to chalk art, and even honey. Here is a look at what is happening September 9-11 Toledo. Events desired to be included in future events lists can be emailed to Brionna.Rivers@charter.com.
Protests Follow Grand Jury Decision
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People began loudly protesting in downtown Canton shortly after Prosecutor Stone announced the grand jury findings. The Repository says they carried signs and shouted “no justice no peace” to passersby. About 40 protesters initially appeared outside City Hall, but then...
Would a single municipal income tax rate for all of Cuyahoga County be a step to regionalism? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart is proposing overhauling income taxes in favor of a flat income tax split with cities. We’re talking about how the idea could attract greater investment and federal dollars, in a subtle first step to the county thinking of itself as one, on Today in Ohio.
Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Cleveland officials want Sidaway Bridge designated as historic landmark
With city officials seeking landmark status for the 92-year-old Sidaway Bridge, it could soon be restored to its former glory and once again bring people together.
Cleveland among national leaders in converting office space into residential communities
The latest data tracking the pandemic bounce-back in downtown Cleveland shows the city is ahead of the national return to the office average and reached a high in July.
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
Stark grand jurors won’t indict Ohio officer in Jan. 1 shooting
Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone said a grand jury has declined to indict Canton Police officer Robert Huber, who fatally shot and killed 46-year-old James Williams on New Year's Day.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Cannabis gummies send Akron student to hospital
A spokesperson for Litchfield Community Learning Center, Mark Williamson, said the incident happened while the students were at school on Tuesday. The school has kids in grades 6th through 8th.
Local NAACP Leader Reacts to Grand Jury Decision
A recent session of the Stark County Grand Jury has decided not to indict Canton Police Officer Robert Huber in the January 1 shooting death of 46-year-old James Williams. Jordan Miller speaks with Local NAACP President Hector McDaniel about his thoughts on the decision, the process since January, and what community reaction we will see.
Human chain marks overdose deaths
DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
