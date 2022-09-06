ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Akron voters will see civilian review board on ballot in November

AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council has voted to put a charter amendment on this November's ballot that would, among other things, create a civilian review board. Akron community activists gathered 7,000 signatures on a petition for a civilian review board. More than 3,000 signatures were verified by the...
AKRON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Barberton wards to stay put

Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
BARBERTON, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Canton police officer will not face charges ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8:. Canton police officer who shot and killed James Williams will not face charges. CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating. Akron City Council calls special meeting on civilian police review board charter amendment. Trump endorses DeWine...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Mayor: City Prepared for Decision-Related Protests

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city was prepared for protests out of the decision by the grand jury on Wednesday. He is hopeful that such protests will be largely peaceful as they have been in the past. Bernabei says the police...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around Ohio September 9-11

OHIO — This weekend is all about celebrations, for grandparents, to chalk art, and even honey. Here is a look at what is happening September 9-11 Toledo. Events desired to be included in future events lists can be emailed to Brionna.Rivers@charter.com.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Protests Follow Grand Jury Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People began loudly protesting in downtown Canton shortly after Prosecutor Stone announced the grand jury findings. The Repository says they carried signs and shouted “no justice no peace” to passersby. About 40 protesters initially appeared outside City Hall, but then...
CANTON, OH
Vernon Sykes
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
#Shooting#Election Local#Review Board#Akron City Council#Jayland Walker#State#The Board Of Elections
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Local NAACP Leader Reacts to Grand Jury Decision

A recent session of the Stark County Grand Jury has decided not to indict Canton Police Officer Robert Huber in the January 1 shooting death of 46-year-old James Williams. Jordan Miller speaks with Local NAACP President Hector McDaniel about his thoughts on the decision, the process since January, and what community reaction we will see.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Human chain marks overdose deaths

DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
AKRON, OH

