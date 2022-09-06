Broken Arrow Public Schools unveils sensory walkway for preschool students

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools is excited for its new sensory lesson at its preschool. Teachers said students can’t learn other lessons before focusing on their stories.

Teacher, Patty Hipsher, said she had the idea for a sensory walkway last year after finding ways to stimulate their senses.

“Some of our students have special needs and they in particular need lots of sensory input. They may want to put things in their mouth, they might want to touch everything in sight, and this may help them feel a little bit more grounded,” she said.

With some sections of the walkway there’s flat rocks, pointed rocks, turf and bricks. All of which give a different feeling to a child’s foot.

“Kids can come in and walk on different surfaces and get different sensory input in their feet and out of their brains and into their bodies,” Hipsher said.

Tinker Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the sensory walkway.