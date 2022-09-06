ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow Public Schools unveils sensory walkway for preschool students

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfEvg_0hkbIJrc00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools is excited for its new sensory lesson at its preschool. Teachers said students can’t learn other lessons before focusing on their stories.

Teacher, Patty Hipsher, said she had the idea for a sensory walkway last year after finding ways to stimulate their senses.

“Some of our students have special needs and they in particular need lots of sensory input. They may want to put things in their mouth, they might want to touch everything in sight, and this may help them feel a little bit more grounded,” she said.

With some sections of the walkway there’s flat rocks, pointed rocks, turf and bricks. All of which give a different feeling to a child’s foot.

“Kids can come in and walk on different surfaces and get different sensory input in their feet and out of their brains and into their bodies,” Hipsher said.

Tinker Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the sensory walkway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Sand Springs Students Walkout For Second Time In 1 Week

Some high school students in Sand Springs walked out on Wednesday for the second time in a week. Those students said they wanted to bring attention to what they see as bullying and racist issues at their school. Fewer than 10 students were involved in the walkout on Wednesday, and one student said there would have been more, but said they were threatened with detention if they walked out. The district said students who walked out were given an unexcused absence.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Innovative Teacher: Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School

News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. This week, we’re recognizing Corey Maker, a 9th grade Oklahoma History and Osage Language teacher at Bartlesville High School. Mr. Maker is phenomenal at coming up with projects and assignments...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broken Arrow, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Broken Arrow, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tahlequah High School goes virtual all week, after deadly shooting involving students

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tuesday, Tahlequah High School extended its virtual learning past Wednesday, saying students can expect to be back in the classroom Monday, Sept. 12. The FBI took over this case because of the tribal affiliation of the people involved. Agents say one person, a former student at the high school, was killed and two others were taken to the hospital in the Labor Day shooting.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
city-sentinel.com

Tulsa Charter School to be counter-cultural -- by touting Western Civilization

Nathan Phelps has never been someone who aggressively pushes against the grain. But he said that’s changed since he began working in 2019 to launch Oklahoma’s first classical charter school. “I’ve never had long hair. I’ve never had a tattoo,” Phelps said. “I’ve never been considered countercultural —...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Arrow Public Schools
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Entrepreneur hub, 36 Degrees North, renovating Tulsa warehouse

TULSA, Okla. — 36 Degrees North (36°N) has announced plans to renovate a 112,000 square-foot historic warehouse space in the Tulsa Arts District. The warehouse, near Archer and Boulder, has been vacant for more than 20 years. It formerly housed Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company, which was founded in 1918 by 3 brothers who immigrated from Lithuania.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Veterans Center Opening In Sand Springs

The 'Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs' is a new organization created to help those who have served the country. The alliance is bringing several veterans groups together in downtown Sand Springs to help make a difference in the lives of those who have fought for freedom. Some of the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start

TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning

One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Tulsa State Fair 2022 Prize Pack Giveaway

Tulsa, OK — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 29 - October 9, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!. Entry Period: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT to Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New COVID-19 booster doses available in Green County

TULSA, Okla. — The updated COVID-19 boosters green-lighted by the CDC on September 1st are arriving in Green Country. On Wednesday afternoon, FOX23 spoke with Ellen Niemitalo, the Manager of Immunizations for the Tulsa Health Department. She said they’ve received the Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses, but are still waiting...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Transgender bathroom law challenged by Oklahoma ACLU lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma (ACLU-OK) and three transgender students filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma City federal court to overturn a state law restricting school bathroom access by a person’s birth sex. The lawsuit calls Oklahoma Senate Bill 615 (SB 615)...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
73K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy