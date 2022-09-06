Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
UofU issues safety alert for Union Building over 'possible threat of violent activity'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah planned to close the Union Building early Friday after threats were made involving unlawful weapons. An alert of possible threat of violence was sent to the campus community at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. The alert said the Department of Public Safety...
Passenger accused of being high on meth, crawling on seats caused flight to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An airline passenger who allegedly admitted to using meth faces federal charges after causing a flight to divert to Salt Lake City International Airport over Labor Day Weekend. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City charged James Harold Jones, 45, of...
Suspected gunman arrested in connection to fatal shooting at SLC shoe convention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The main suspect accused of shooting and killing one man during a downtown Salt Lake City shoe convention has been arrested. Salt Lake City Police confirmed they took Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug into custody Tuesday evening. "Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT...
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back!
KUTV — The Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back for its 46th annual celebration. George Karahalios stopped by Fresh Living to showcase some of the food and pastries you can try at the festival. The festival is from Sept. 9 - 11. For more information visit saltlakegreekfestival.com. Follow...
Drivers demanding action after rocks hurled at multiple cars from Draper bridge
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are demanding action after rocks were thrown from a Draper bridge at several cars over the last year. It's something that can be extremely dangerous and tricky for police to catch the vandals. Cynthia Hoagland was driving home from a concert with her 16-year-old...
NTSB investigating after small plane crashes in West Jordan soccer field
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a small plane crash in a soccer field near the South Valley Airport. The crash happened near the West Jordan Soccer Complex at 8070 South 4000 West Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. An officer was in the area...
Boiling oil possibly to blame for morning fire at downtown Park City restaurant
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Park City fire crews on Wednesday morning responded to an incident at the top of Main Street, where dark smoke could be seen billowing from a restaurant. The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. at Grappa, according to the Park City Fire District.
Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
Historic heat wave shatters Sept. high temperatures, ties record for hottest day in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's high of 107 degrees was tied Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. with the potential of temperatures continuing to increase. Wednesday marked the 34th day with a high of 100 degrees or above this year and the 9th day in a row with a high of 100 degrees or above.
Salt Lake Schools studying potential of rebuilding historic West, Highland high schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District is currently in the beginning stages of potentially rebuilding West High School and Highland High School. The district has contracted with two different architectural firms, one for each school, to conduct feasibility studies. Officials have turned to the...
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
Heat wave breaks all-time September record in Salt Lake City at 106F
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A heat wave that's baking parts of the U.S. West has broken the all-time September temperature record for Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service said Monday. Salt Lake City recorded a high of 106 Fahrenheit on Tuesday - one day after setting the...
The Weekly Huddle: Week 2 Preview
(KUTV) - Will BYU suffer the same fate as Utah and end up drinking from the bitter cup of unmet expectations? The college football panel debates that question and ranks the Utah's issues at Florida. Was the Utes poor tackling a bigger problem than the empty trips to the red...
With today's prices, a look at your homeowners policy might reveal you are underinsured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The surge in home prices and the cost of building materials warrants a look at your homeowner's insurance policy to make sure you are not underinsured. In the event of a disaster like a fire, you want to make sure your coverage is enough...
BYU fan banned from games reinstated after investigation, according to university
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A fan who was prohibited from attending any BYU athletic events after being accused of using a racial slur at a women's volleyball game has been reinstated, according to a statement from Brigham Young University. BYU Athletics stated that an extensive investigation found no evidence...
No major changes for school athletes practicing, playing in record temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer record temperatures are unlikely to affect student athletes, who frequently practice and play sports in the heat of the day. 2News reached out to ten local school districts to see if any modifications were being made to practice or game schedules. All who responded said there are long-standing protocols to address potential heat illness on the part of athletes but that no major changes are planned.
Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
SC lawmakers demand answers in Dawn Staley's decision to cancel BYU games
(WACH) - A group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, is seeking clarification for USC's decision to cancel a two-game series against BYU women's basketball. Dawn Staley canceled the BYU series after a situation between the BYU student section and a Duke volleyball player that the player...
