Burley, ID

Burley, ID
Burley, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Government
kmvt

Idaho's Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course is gearing up to host a community event this weekend. They are calling it Rock the Range. Idaho’s Pebble Ponds is located in Filer. Not only are they a 9 hole golf course, but they also host events...
FILER, ID
kmvt

A recap of the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that the Twin Falls County Fair is over, the official numbers have come in for attendance. After six hot days, the Twin Falls County Fair is now over and for John Pitz, the Twin Falls County Fair manager, he says the fair was a success.
FILER, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOISE, ID
ABC4

Massive 1,200 acre fire kicks up in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A huge fire has started about a mile east of Twin Falls, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Authorities say the “PoweLine Fire” is estimated at 1,200 acres and running. Highway 93 from the Perrine Bridge to the Interchange is reportedly closed for public safety. I-84 is also […]
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Fitness Supply Company

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes you just find what you want to do right in college. For Tucker Farmer, this statement was true. “Honestly I was doing it, working part time in college, Curtis had just started the business and I was one of the first guys to start working with him. He’s been a good bass since then so I just kind of stuck with him, and that’s how I ended up here,” said Farmer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
TheHorse.com

Two Horses Recovering from WNV in Idaho

On Sept. 1 the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed a vaccinated yearling filly at a private facility in Gooding County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began showing initial signs of abnormal behavior and movement on Aug. 26 that progressed to lethargy, fever, and instability. She is currently recovering. Her owners noted the number of mosquitoes (which spread the virus through their bite) on their property this year has been significant.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Trooper critically injured in morning collision

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early this morning, a trooper directing traffic was struck by a vehicle and injured. At about 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on westbound I-84 in Jerome County. While providing traffic control, he was struck by a passing vehicle.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Update: Highway 93 reopened after being threatened by wildfire

Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway-93 is now reopened, after a fast-moving wildfire came dangerously close to motorist traveling along it, forcing part of the highway to be shut down Tuesday afternoon. Around 11am, plumes of smoke were noticed on the north-side of the Perrine Bridge in Jerome County near...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman's Video

The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Ketterling, Lucille Edith

RUPERT—Lucille Ketterling was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming, to Charles and Lena (Seppi) Dalry, who migrated from Austria in 1927, with her older brother, Mario. Later joined by her brother, Charles (Chuck) Dalry the family moved to a farm in Rupert in 1934, where her brother, Robert was born two years later. Her father passed away in 1939, when she was eight leaving her mom a widow with four children. Two years later her mom married Silvio Bott. This union almost doubled the family when the following year her triplet sisters Sylvia, Shirley, and Sharon were born. Being 11 and the only daughter she had the privilege of being a second mom and huge help to the family. In 1959, she lost her stepfather, and the family continued running the family farm until its sale in 1968.
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair

The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

True Crime Comedy Show coming to Orpheum Theatre

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to bring more improv to the Magic Valley, a two night improv show will be taking place this weekend at the Orpheum in Twin Falls. Mollie and Heath Harmison perform the Relationship Comedy show every year in February, and now they...
TWIN FALLS, ID

