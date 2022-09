New Amsterdam is welcoming Kathryn Prescott (Finding Carter, the UK’s Skins) into one doc’s family: The actress will recur during the NBC drama’s fifth and final season as Dr. Lauren Bloom’s estranged sister, Vanessa, TVLine has learned exclusively. As teased in the official synopsis for Season 5, Lauren will be navigating “a complicated relationship” with her sibling, who is described as “a wild child who refuses to grow up, get a job, stay sober and play by the rules.” Translation: She is “Bloom’s worst nightmare.” “As we approach the end of the series, we wanted to give each character the opportunity to...

TV SERIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO