ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Pets & Animals
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
fox13news.com

Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding

An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Suv#Gator#Fox
fox13news.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox13news.com

Bay Area runners will meet to honor Eliza Fletcher

Thousands of walkers and runners in the Bay Area and nationwide plan to meet over the next few days to finish the run that Eliza Fletcher could not. She was abducted nearly a week ago on her early-morning run in Memphis. The 34-year-old's body was found three days later behind an abandoned home.
MEMPHIS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy