ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Two separate 3-vehicle crashes on I-75N

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that there are two separate crashes near the 63 mile marker on I-75 N. Both of these crashes involve 3 vehicles each. One of the crashes involves injuries, but the second crash has no injuries reported.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 2 injured after crash involving dump truck in Dayton

DAYTON — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly involving a dump truck in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to initial reports.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, OH
State
Ohio State
Huber Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Huber Heights, OH
Accidents
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Huber Heights, OH
Englewood, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Department#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Whio News#Wayne High School#Northmont City School
WSOC Charlotte

Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
TRENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton

"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy