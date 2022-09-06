Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Two separate 3-vehicle crashes on I-75N
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that there are two separate crashes near the 63 mile marker on I-75 N. Both of these crashes involve 3 vehicles each. One of the crashes involves injuries, but the second crash has no injuries reported.
At least 2 injured after crash involving dump truck in Dayton
DAYTON — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly involving a dump truck in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to initial reports.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dead ID’d after crashing into tree, yard in Huber Heights
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews reported that the home was vacant at the time of the crash and that no one else was hurt.
Construction beginning today on new Warner Middle School building in Xenia
XENIA — Groundbreaking is taking place today as Xenia Community Schools is preparing for construction on the new Warner Middle School building where the current building is. The new school being built will replace the one from 1962 because it no longer has enough room for students, according to the school district.
OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County
OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dayton man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts
On Friday, September 9, 24-year-old Murat Shokzodayev was indicted for theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools after multiple businesses reported catalytic converters stolen from their property, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a release.
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by Ohio State Highway Patrol
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man was arrested early Wednesday morning for OVI after Ohio State Highway Patrol officers found him asleep behind the wheel, according to a news release. >>OSHP release results of OVI checkpoint held in Springfield Friday. Jonathan Piersoll, 43, was driving south on S. Clairmont Avenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
Lanes clear after crash on I-75 SB at Needmore Rd.
According to ODOT, there is a crash on I-75 southbound at Needmore Road. The left lane is blocked from Needmore Road to Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road.
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
SWAT training to include controlled explosives, loud noises in Dayton today
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department SWAT Team will be conducting a joint training with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team today. The training will take place at 465 W. Grand Ave. in Dayton, according to a release from the City of Dayton. The training will include...
Urbana motorcyclist killed after striking car
Dallas Bowles, 50, of Urbana was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash in the 8500 block of East U.S. 36 around 6 a.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said.
Charter school principal frustrated with DPS busing problems now asking for state’s help
DAYTON — It’s been close to a month and nearly a dozen Dayton area charter schools are complaining about bus services they claim Dayton Public Schools is not providing. One principal said she is reaching out to the Ohio Department of Education because her complaints to DPS are not leading to improvements.
Teen hits 113 mph during nearly 50-mile chase in southwest Ohio, reports say
MONROE, Ohio — An 18-year-old male clocked going 113 mph led State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase covering nearly 50 miles, finally ending when he ditched the vehicle and attempted to run from troopers, reports say. The patrol tells WXIX Channel 19 that a trooper spotted the 2016...
Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton
"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
Comments / 0