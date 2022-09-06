ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsy.com

Uvalde Teacher Shot Says She’s Not Returning To The Classroom

Decorations that once brought life to Elsa Avila's fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School now sit in brown boxes. "Every year, you know, I was there," said Avila. She would be in class preparing for the school year, just like her siblings — a family of educators. "She...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy