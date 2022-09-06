Read full article on original website
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida handyman convicted of grand theft after failing to complete work
A handyman is now a convicted felon. A judge found Dwayne Staron guilty of grand theft after he got paid to work on a Cape Coral couple’s home but ran off with the money. Staron won’t do prison time but will be sentenced to probation, among other things.
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
wengradio.com
Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community
Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
WINKNEWS.com
Family and friends remember man killed in Cape Coral shooting
A family is mourning after a 20-year-old is killed in a shooting in Cape Coral on Wednesday night. Cape Coral police say Brian Nicholas McKellop Jr. was shot by his stepfather, Gabriel Fernandez, after a family argument inside a home on Southwest 17th Street shortly before 11 a.m. McKellop was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
WINKNEWS.com
Avelo Airlines brings new flight options to Southwest Florida International Airport
You’ll have more options when you book your next flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport. Avelo Airlines announced they’re opening a fourth base at the airport this fall. The new discount carrier flies to just one city from RSW right now. That will go to five cities...
wild941.com
Transgender Woman Removed From Florida Club After Using The Women’s Bathroom
A Transgender Woman says she was kicked out of a Florida nightclub after using the women’s restroom. Piper Ayers says on Friday she went out with some friends to the Dixie Road house in Cape Coral. Her and her friends ended up arguing with security because Ayers used the women’s restroom. Ayers says she tried to explain to security that she was a trans woman, but they were not having it. They responded that they don’t allow men in there. Ayers says she even spoke to the manager who agreed with security because of what it says on her Id. Ayers has not yet legally changed her gender and name at the time.
Florida Weekly
Naples author can relate to suffering from a debilitating disease and struggling to find fulfillment in life — she’s lived it
Have you been diagnosed with a debilitating disorder, disease or illness? Did your doctor tell you that you’re going to need to slow down and stop doing the things you enjoy doing?. That’s the situation Elizabeth Thorne Kempe, 42, of Naples, Florida found herself in not long ago. In...
Texas-based airline promising more Fall jobs and flights for SWFL Airport
On Thursday, armed with a Southwest Florida jobs promise, a small Texas-based airline said Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will be their newest hub.
Florida Weekly
Naples mall adding Popeyes, Uncle Julio’s, more dining options
Q: I saw a “Popeyes Coming Soon” sign at the Coastland Center mall food court the other day. I’d love to have a Popeyes in central Naples. Do you have any information on the opening? Thanks. — Darron Silva, Naples. A: While you may love that...
floridaweekly.com
Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood
Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Location, location, location is still the most important factor to consider...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area
The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
WINKNEWS.com
More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL
In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
Avelo Airlines offers more flights from RSW
Avelo Airlines announced today it will offer flights from Southwest Florida International Airport in November.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
Florida Weekly
Community Cooperative announces September mobile pantries schedule and locations
Community Cooperative has announced its mobile food pantries schedule for September. With the rising costs of gas, food and rent, the community is relying on emergency food programs now more than ever. The mobile food pantry is one of Community Cooperative’s most innovative ways to bring food and assistance into...
Goodwill to host Southwest Florida's largest job and resource fair
Goodwill Industries of SWFL is partnering with local sponsors to host its largest job and resource fair to date.
20th panther death of year caused by car recorded in Naples
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 20th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 22 total deaths this year.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
