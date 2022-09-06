ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral

Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wengradio.com

Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family and friends remember man killed in Cape Coral shooting

A family is mourning after a 20-year-old is killed in a shooting in Cape Coral on Wednesday night. Cape Coral police say Brian Nicholas McKellop Jr. was shot by his stepfather, Gabriel Fernandez, after a family argument inside a home on Southwest 17th Street shortly before 11 a.m. McKellop was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals

Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wild941.com

Transgender Woman Removed From Florida Club After Using The Women’s Bathroom

A Transgender Woman says she was kicked out of a Florida nightclub after using the women’s restroom. Piper Ayers says on Friday she went out with some friends to the Dixie Road house in Cape Coral. Her and her friends ended up arguing with security because Ayers used the women’s restroom. Ayers says she tried to explain to security that she was a trans woman, but they were not having it. They responded that they don’t allow men in there. Ayers says she even spoke to the manager who agreed with security because of what it says on her Id. Ayers has not yet legally changed her gender and name at the time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridaweekly.com

Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood

Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Location, location, location is still the most important factor to consider...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area

The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL

In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders

A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
NAPLES, FL

