PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper
Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
Arson suspected after fire destroys Evansville home Monday evening
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that destroyed a home in Evansville on Monday night is being investigated as possible arson, Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson told Oil City News at the scene. One man is in police custody. Emergency crews responded around 6:49 p.m. to the 400 block of...
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper firefighters quickly tackle Labor Day garage fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East 21st Street. Casper Fire-EMS crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. Occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
Utah couple rescued after truck crashes into ravine
That’s how Michelle Carey, of Casper, Wyoming, describes what happened to her parents, Roger and Barbara Stomell, after winds forced the truck they were riding in, and the trailer they were pulling, into a steep ravine on the Ashton Hill along U.S. Highway 20 on Monday.
Huge fire in Evansville–possibly caused by a backyard power line
There is a fire in Evansville tonight. Multiple agencies are on the scene. Dispatch said the fire was caused by a power line on Fifth and King street. This story will be updated when more details become known. Apartment Fire in Mills, Wyoming. Photos from the structure fire that occurred...
Two semis catch fire, two die in Labor Day weekend crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Interstate 80 near Burns, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 4:51 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved two semi trucks and...
Wyoming Recovery works with local partners to celebrate Recovery Month
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - September is National Recovery Month. This year, Wyoming Recovery is partnering with the 12-24 Club to celebrate recovery. One in three people are affected by addiction. In September, communities across the united states come together to raise awareness around addiction recovery and Casper is no exception.
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
Upcoming Casper car show to benefit Meals on Wheels
CASPER, Wyo. — A show featuring classic wheels will help Meals on Wheels with its mission. According to a release, the Central Wyoming Corvette Club is hosting its Fall Funkana & Car Show this Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Eastridge Mall. The show will take place in the parking lot near the former Sears from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Casper woman faces charges for grand theft and 3 other charges
A judge ordered a Casper woman for four charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Judge Michael Patchen said Autumn Parker, 31, is charged with four felonies:. Grand Theft, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary,...
Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
Why is Casper so smoky?
A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
