WISH-TV
Dancing with Our Stars event to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County
Local professional dancers and some of Hamilton County’s most familiar faces will team up on Thursday night to compete in the annual “Dancing With Our Stars” event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Noblesville. It benefits Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County and...
WISH-TV
Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival happens in Carmel Saturday
This weekend the 10th annual Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival is happening on Saturday, September 10 at Midtown Plaza in Carmel, IN from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Carmel Arts & Design District featuring a dragon parade, music, dancing and mooncakes. Ming Ye, president...
WISH-TV
‘Pictionary’ game show hosted by Jerry O’Connell coming to MYINDY-TV 23
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s all about quick sketches and hilarious guesses. “Pictionary” is coming to the WISH-TV sister station MyINDY TV-23 starting at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday. The show’s host, Jerry O’Connell, appeared Thursday on “All Indiana” about the family-friendly game show....
Current Publishing
Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival
The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
Current Publishing
Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade
Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
indianapolismonthly.com
Q&A: Mina Hawk On Her New Spinoff, Good Bones: Risky Business
TWO CHICKS and a Hammer keeps adding on to its brand as an HGTV juggernaut. For the first time in seven seasons of the hit show Good Bones, the network has added six episodes (for a total of 20). The next six weeks are devoted to a single house, rather than one house per episode. Titled Good Bones: Risky Business, the show-within-a-show focuses on Mina Hawk’s passion project, a 23-room Victorian in Fountain Square that she hopes will become Two Chicks’ legacy in Indianapolis as an event space and vacation rental.
MGM Lounge & Bar takes over former Eddy's Sports Pub in Lawrence
MGM Lounge & Bar is now open in the building formerly known as Eddy's Sports Pub, located at 9105 E. 56th St., in Lawrence.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
Original 'Curly Dog' returns to Edinburgh decades after it was introduced
EDINBURGH, Ind. — This is not a story about a sandwich. This is a story about an Edinburgh family. But since we mentioned the sandwich, let us tell you what goes into making an original Curly Dog. Edinburgh’s famous sandwich is a foot-long, all-beef hot dog, sliced 15 times,...
Hamilton County celebrates the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822
A once destructive part of Hamilton County's past is now a point of celebration for central Indiana Hoosiers.
Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
WISH-TV
3 Hoosiers react to Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘This is certainly, after 70 years, the Elizabethan age’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in Indianapolis are calling it the end of an age as Queen Elizabeth II died after 70 years on the throne. “I was broken-hearted when I heard that she wasn’t doing well, and, for the palace to have made a statement, I knew that it was probably really grave because they have always been so private about health matters,” said Chelsey Wetzel, owner of Union Jack Pub.
WISH-TV
Castleton ClusterTruck reopening after staffing challenges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- ClusterTruck reopened Tuesday at East 82nd Street in Caslelton. According to the owner, the goal is to expand its services in Northern Indianapolis. Chris McIntosh, the CEO, told News 8 that the business struggled with staffing shortages and temporarily closed the kitchen in April to regroup and restructure its business model.
Indianapolis mayor announces proposal for clinician-led response program
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said a clinician-led pilot program to respond to mental health-related calls could begin early next year if the City-County Council approves the proposal in October.
Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah […]
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
WTHR
Here's Yelp's 5 must-try Hispanic eateries in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15, so we made a new food bucket list so you can savor the celebration, this month and beyond. The below five businesses are all Hispanic owned and opened within the past year. They’re also serving up some of the best flavors that the city has to offer. Have you tried all five?
Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
rejournals.com
Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell
Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
wrtv.com
Purple Line construction to close Sherman Drive for 2 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning September 12, Sherman Drive between 34th Street and 46th Street on the northeast side of the city as IndyGo Purple Line construction continues. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, according to IndyGo. North and southbound traffic will not be allowed through the intersection....
