Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival happens in Carmel Saturday

This weekend the 10th annual Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival is happening on Saturday, September 10 at Midtown Plaza in Carmel, IN from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Carmel Arts & Design District featuring a dragon parade, music, dancing and mooncakes. Ming Ye, president...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival

The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
LAWRENCE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade

Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Q&A: Mina Hawk On Her New Spinoff, Good Bones: Risky Business

TWO CHICKS and a Hammer keeps adding on to its brand as an HGTV juggernaut. For the first time in seven seasons of the hit show Good Bones, the network has added six episodes (for a total of 20). The next six weeks are devoted to a single house, rather than one house per episode. Titled Good Bones: Risky Business, the show-within-a-show focuses on Mina Hawk’s passion project, a 23-room Victorian in Fountain Square that she hopes will become Two Chicks’ legacy in Indianapolis as an event space and vacation rental.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 Hoosiers react to Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘This is certainly, after 70 years, the Elizabethan age’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in Indianapolis are calling it the end of an age as Queen Elizabeth II died after 70 years on the throne. “I was broken-hearted when I heard that she wasn’t doing well, and, for the palace to have made a statement, I knew that it was probably really grave because they have always been so private about health matters,” said Chelsey Wetzel, owner of Union Jack Pub.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Castleton ClusterTruck reopening after staffing challenges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- ClusterTruck reopened Tuesday at East 82nd Street in Caslelton. According to the owner, the goal is to expand its services in Northern Indianapolis. Chris McIntosh, the CEO, told News 8 that the business struggled with staffing shortages and temporarily closed the kitchen in April to regroup and restructure its business model.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's Yelp's 5 must-try Hispanic eateries in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15, so we made a new food bucket list so you can savor the celebration, this month and beyond. The below five businesses are all Hispanic owned and opened within the past year. They’re also serving up some of the best flavors that the city has to offer. Have you tried all five?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell

Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Purple Line construction to close Sherman Drive for 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning September 12, Sherman Drive between 34th Street and 46th Street on the northeast side of the city as IndyGo Purple Line construction continues. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, according to IndyGo. North and southbound traffic will not be allowed through the intersection....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

