Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
FOX Sports
Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance
Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
NBC Sports
Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery and is expected to be ready for...
Tampa Bay Rays may activate shortstop Wander Franco on Friday
The Tampa Bay Rays plan to activate shortstop Wander Franco during this weekend’s road series with the New York Yankees,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Yu Chang idle for Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.6 FanDuel...
Yardbarker
Rays jump on Rich Hill early, hang on to beat Red Sox
Randy Arozarena smacked a camera-crushing three-run homer Tuesday night as the streaking Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 in St. Petersburg, Fla. In the clubs' 15th meeting, the Rays needed just seven pitches to assail Rich Hill -- a teammate of theirs in 2021 -- and produce a three-run first inning.
1 Yankees player who must step up amid AL East race with Rays, Blue Jays
The New York Yankees 2022 season has been a tale of two stories. They held a massive 15-plus game lead in the American League East over one month ago. But as of this story’s publication, the Yankees lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 games and Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games. With around one month left in the season, the AL East race is far from over. The majority of the Yankees’ headlines as of late have been dominated by Aaron Judge, who recently crushed his 54th home run of the season. But even Aaron Judge could use some help.
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Glasnow Impressive in First Rehab Start in Durham
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow faced hitters in a real game for the first time in more than a year Wednesday night, throwing one inning for the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Glasnow, the Rays' opening day starter in 2021, has missed all of the 2022...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rays announce ticket specials, some as low as $9, for final homestand
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are offering $9 tickets and reduced prices on some concession items and parking during the final 10-game homestand under a “Push for the Postseason” program announced Thursday. For the games against the Rangers (Sept. 16-18), Astros (Sept. 19-21) and Blue Jays (Sept....
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker winds up the Toronto Blue Jays, triggering the benches to clear with players storming onto the field as things get heated in AL East game
Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore's game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal towards the Blue Jays' dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a 'chirping' signal with...
Comments / 0