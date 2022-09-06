ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nikki Fried demands investigation into DeSantis’ ‘publicity stunt’

By Libbey Dean
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security, which recently arrested 20 individuals for voter fraud , is facing pushback from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The commissioner is urging Florida’s inspector general to investigate what led up to the arrests of 20 ineligible voters that ended up on the voter rolls in 2020.

DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office

“I respectfully request that your office immediately investigate both the process that allowed these ineligible voters to have their applications approved by the state as well as the disturbing decision by the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security to persecute these individuals for what appears to have been nothing more than a publicity stunt,” Fried said.

The convicted felons were able to vote despite being disqualified due to previous convictions of either murder or sexual assault.

“I immediately said this was a PR stunt before even knowing the story,” Fried said. “We knew he was trying to show his force with his new election police.”

News Channel 8 reached out to the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security regarding the allegation, but we have not yet heard back.

“If we hear of a potential felon on the voter rolls within 90 days of election it’s almost impossible to get them off,” said Mark Earley, president of the state association of supervisors of elections. “If they’re on the rolls and those get counted.”

“Supervisors would like the Department of Elections to be better resourced so they can get their job done so we can get our job done then felons won’t be voting,” Earley added.

DeSantis has claimed the office of election crimes will be making more arrests in the coming months.

Aynsley Brown
2d ago

To start with, Desantis is an attorney. Also, we should investigate how many taxpayer dollars were spent with Nikki freed putting her face on the stickers on all the gas pumps in Florida for years. She finally stopped after the governor's office called her out for campaigning...

Reply(33)
45
Just Sayin
2d ago

if the state of Florida issued them a voter registration card after they applied for one, i think that the state of Florida screwed up. Now DeSantis is going to screw these people to intimate other former inmates from even trying to vote. Its just another Republican policy to limit voter participationof minorities.

Reply(6)
22
Bugger That
2d ago

And yet, DeSantis' own head of his election police approved the guy they swatted. Now it's a felony. is this just incompetence and gross stupidity on the part of DeSantis and associates, or, is it criminal intent to fraudulently misuse the law and state law enforcement? DeSantis is getting a rep for taking swatting to a whole new level.

Reply(4)
14
islandernews.com

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare

Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Kim Daniels re-elected to Florida House after write-in opponent withdraws

The Jacksonville preacher completes a second political comeback. Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels has completed her second political resurrection, returning to represent Florida House District 14 after a two year absence. No General Election is needed in the district after all. As first reported by Jacksonville Today, Daniels’ write-in opponent, Patrice...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCTV

Professor, Student Challenge Controversial New Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A professor, a student and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
