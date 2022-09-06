Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
Bus driver from Essex Junction cited with drug related DUI while driving bus of Colchester athletes
ESSEX JUNCTION — A citizen trapped a school bus Sept. 3 in the parking lot of Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington after the individual saw the bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road. Douglass Whitney, the 56-year-old man from Essex Junction who was operating the school bus, was...
mychamplainvalley.com
Murad on Burlington shootings: ‘We are concerned’
Burlington, VT — One day after two people were arrested in connection to Burlington’s third homicide of the year, Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad and Mayor Miro Weinberger briefed reporters on Sunday’s shooting at City Hall Park, the 23rd gunfire incident in the city this year.
mynbc5.com
School bus driver cited for DUI after being arrested for driving erratically
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bus driver contracted by the Colchester School District was arrested and cited for DUI after he was seen driving erratically on Saturday. The South Burlington Police Department said they received a call about a bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road just after 10 a.m. The...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious fire
LEICESTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are trying to determine what sparked a suspicious fire in Leicester this weekend. Troopers were called to a home on Route 7 on Sunday that was engulfed in flames. No one was inside at the time. While trying to determine the cause of...
newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
NECN
2 Arrests Made in Burlington, Vermont Homicide
Police in Burlington, Vermont announced they'd made a pair of arrests in connection to the murder of a man in the city over the weekend. Burlington Police said they'd arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, Vermont, as well as 42-year-old Christopher Crawford of New Jersey for their participation in the murder of 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers early Sunday at City Hall Park.
newportdispatch.com
Embankment gives out, causes crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Huntington on Tuesday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place in the area of Main Road at around 3:40 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its roof in the ditch on the side of the road, and...
WCAX
Burlington residents call recent rise in crimes in the city ‘scary’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are still investigating after a man was shot to death in City Hall Park last weekend. Bryan Rogers, 32, of Philadelphia, was shot twice in the head just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Residents say a recent rise in various crimes in Burlington is concerning.
WCAX
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call
Laurie Keve said a police dispatcher told her no officers were available to respond and said, “Ma'am, there's nothing we can do since we've been defunded.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call.
WCAX
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
WCAX
Burlington dispatchers blame 'defunding' for slow police response, crime victims say
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Primary Preview: The...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police arrested
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. Shylo Bourdeau is facing charges of custodial interference, obstruction of justice, and impeding a public officer. Police say...
VTDigger
Construction for Marigold House postponed
Winooski, Vt. – Due to an unforeseen dispute over property access, the construction and opening of Marigold House scheduled for Sept. 24 is postponed. Details regarding the project’s continuation with local partner New Frameworks will be released as they become available. Marigold House is an all-ages therapeutic space...
newportdispatch.com
Coventry teen reported missing
COVENTRY — Authorities are seeking assistance locating a runaway juvenile from Coventry. Evan Branche, 16, is reported to have left a residence on Main Street in the town of Coventry at around 8:00 p.m. yesterday. State police say they have been actively pursuing leads on Branche’s whereabouts. A...
WCAX
Plea for stolen adaptive bike to be returned
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A special adaptive bike used by a Northeast Kingdom boy with autism was stolen from his school. Sandra Sherburne says her son, Sam, who is 15, uses the bike to get around the campus of the Danville School, and he needs it back. The big red...
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street, September 7, 2022
Gordon Miller, of Colchester, wants to know if anyone from the area knows the recipe for the house Italian dressing served at the once-popular but now defunct MJ Friday’s restaurant, which was located on the second floor in the building across from city hall in Montpelier in the mid to late 1970s. Our own local historian, Paul Carnahan, is on the case, but if you see this notice and you know the recipe, please email it to editor@montpelierbridge.com.
WCAX
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
mynbc5.com
Man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver appears in court
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver was in court Tuesday as both prosecution and defense attorneys discussed possible witness testimony for his upcoming trial. Aita Gurung's trial is set to start in less than a month. Today a hearing took place...
