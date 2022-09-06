Read full article on original website
D D
2d ago
that's what Daytona gets for dealing with the Russians to get the same thing you get when you deal with Trump, screwed
Reply
5
Related
See what’s next for SunRail expansion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
WESH
Flagler County sheriff receives funding to raise pay for dispatchers, deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. County commissioners agreed to adjust their budget – by a 3-2 vote Wednesday – and give Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly an additional $700,000 he said he needs to up starting pay and give raises. Wednesday's meeting was the first...
click orlando
‘It’s an eyesore:’ Condemnation notice given for Daytona Beach condo site
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An unfinished condominium tower foundation near Oakridge Boulevard is decaying, and neighbors are calling it a major eyesore. Daytona Beach city leaders also called it dangerous. The city condemned it last week, but now, Daytona Beach officials are working with the owners on a plan...
click orlando
Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen. Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ormondbeachobserver.com
19 acres of land in Ormond Beach to be preserved
A 19-acre parcel of land within the city of Ormond Beach will be preserved, thanks to a joint purchase agreement between the city, the St. Johns River Water Management District and Volusia County’s Volusia Forever program. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Volusia County Council unanimously approved a participation agreement...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Riverside Drive traffic-calming will get phase 2 in New Smyrna Beach
Traffic patterns in Volusia county, specifically around Riverside Drive, continue to elicit concern from residents and drivers. While the growth in New Smyrna Beach brings success to local businesses and positive reviews for the city, increased speeding and incidents on the road follow as well. As a result of dangerous traffic on Riverside Drive, the City Commission recently implemented phase one of a potential two phase traffic-calming project.
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida HOA president installed camera inside woman's bedroom
PALM COAST, Fla. — The president of a condominium association in Flagler County is also an accused video voyeur. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Orr was arrested Tuesday night. Orr allegedly installed a camera in the master bedroom of a neighbor’s condominium, capturing intimate images. “He had access to condos because...
villages-news.com
Too many speeders in The Villages
I worry about the mentality of people who speed. I have lived here 25 years and have seen it all. I travel El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard a lot, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. I do 38 maybe 40 and cars are passing me at 50, 55 and 60.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
A neighborhood in Brevard County was evacuated late Wednesday morning after authorities said explosives were found in a backyard.
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
click orlando
Flagler County commission approves increased budget for sheriff’s office
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County commission approved a budget increase for the sheriff’s office during its meeting Wednesday night. During the meeting, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly spoke at the podium to argue for the raises, saying the county’s pay is the lowest out of all the nearby coastal counties — including Volusia and Brevard Counties.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Old crab shop in Ormond Beach resurrected
Alden Hames is taking over the Crab House property he remembers visiting as a boy growing up in Ormond Beach. “They used to have water tables in the back where you could actually hand-pick your blue crabs,” he said. Visitors will still be able to pick live blue crabs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Dahlia Mexican Kitchen opening soon in Port Orange
When Coastal Grill & Raw Bar closed in Port Orange, there was a ready occupant to move into the space, Dahlia Mexican Kitchen. In March, Kabir Bhakta, co-owner and the public face of Dahlia, said it was a surprise to be presented with the opportunity and they always wanted to be in Port Orange. In a sense, it was an offer they couldn’t refuse. He expected to open in late June and would offer all Coastal employees an opportunity to work at Dahlia.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach looks to increase its impact fees
Ormond Beach is looking to significantly increase its impact fees in the near future. For some land uses, such as single-family residential, road impact fees could increase by over 400%. In other uses, like fast-food restaurants and convenience stores, road impact fees could be as high as over $25,000 per 1,000 square feet — a fee increase that some commissioners found concerning.
WESH
Rate of rent increase is slowing in Central Florida, real estate economist says
ORLANDO, Fla. — The rising cost of rent is forcing many to get second and third jobs. Some people are finding roommates or new apartments due to the spike, but there are some signs of improvement for Central Florida renters. It's not a huge drop in rates or slashed...
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Mentorship program provides father figures in Volusia
Faith, a book and the realization many boys were living a hard life eventually led to No Longer Fatherless, an organization that pairs boys ages six to 18, who don’t have a father in their life, with an adult male to help fill the void. Skip Simmons, co-founder and...
wmfe.org
The future of living and learning in Volusia County
Usually when you hear about living and learning communities, they mention college dorm life. But at Bethune Cookman’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship they’re looking into living and learning communities that engage the entire family, not just the student. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Lawrence Drake, interim president...
Perv Alert: Florida Homeowner Association President Arrested For Hidden Camera In Condo Rental
The president of a homeowners association faces four felony charges for installing a video camera inside a condominium without the owner’s permission, focused on the master bedroom. According to investigators, 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association turned himself in
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach to Vote on Almost $30k Fund Allocation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach City Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on an allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money was granted to the city by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, the stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021. If agenda...
Comments / 10