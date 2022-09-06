ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rally held in Augusta to call attention to Maine prison deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine — Friends, family members, and community advocates joined together Saturday to call for change after recent deaths in Maine's correctional system. According to the Maine Prison Advocacy Coalition, 14 people have died in Maine’s jails and prisons this year, the majority of whom struggled with either a substance use disorder or mental health. Front and center at Capitol Park in Augusta, the group took turns telling the stories of loved ones they've lost.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Augusta, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Traffic
City
Presque Isle, ME
Augusta, ME
Government
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people have died in Bangor crash

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
AUBURN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Driver Safety#Driver Education#Next Gen#Traffic Accident#State#Mainer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland multi-vehicle crash brings morning traffic to a halt

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle crash at Exit 6B southbound on Interstate 295 around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a news release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Wednesday, the crash, due to its location, caused traffic to back up into Falmouth on the Interstate.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy