Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Motorcycle deaths are on the rise, but a Maine training program is working to combat the stats
WINSLOW, Maine — In Maine, dozens of motorists take safety lessons and obtain either a permit or a license to ride a motorcycle. After spending the weekend at the course and obtaining a motorcycle license, it's no secret the care and attention course instructors put into making sure every student has the building blocks to be a smart rider.
Rally held in Augusta to call attention to Maine prison deaths
AUGUSTA, Maine — Friends, family members, and community advocates joined together Saturday to call for change after recent deaths in Maine's correctional system. According to the Maine Prison Advocacy Coalition, 14 people have died in Maine’s jails and prisons this year, the majority of whom struggled with either a substance use disorder or mental health. Front and center at Capitol Park in Augusta, the group took turns telling the stories of loved ones they've lost.
Up to $10K in video equipment stolen from public access station
FARMINGTON, Maine — There are some things we don’t fully appreciate until they’re gone. Andre Cormier runs Mount Blue TV, a public access station. On Sunday, he walked in the station's office on campus and realized something was off. "You walk in and you get that feeling...
Paul LePage and Janet Mills at odds over possible closure of Shawmut Dam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage held a press conference Monday to discuss the potential closure of the Shawmut Dam in Skowhegan. LePage accused Gov. Janet Mills of planning to close the dam, which he said would also mean the closure of the Sappi Mill right next door.
Massachusetts woman holds record for hiking every National Scenic Trail
CONWAY, New Hampshire — In 2003, Arlette Laan hiked one of the epic tracks in the United States, the Pacific Crest Trail, which stretches more than 2,600 miles from the Mexican border in southern California to the Canadian border in Washington state. “That’s my first midlife crisis,” she said...
Two people have died in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Advocacy groups rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons and jails in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — In 2022, more than a dozen people have died in Maine jails or prisons, and 10 of them died in just the past four months. Now family members, friends, and community advocates are demanding accountability from Maine’s criminal legal system, Southern Maine for Racial Justice spokesperson Daria Cullen said in an email.
One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
Bangor schools, UMaine collaborate to offer inclusion, equity courses to educators
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Department is partnering with the University of Maine's College of Education and Human Development in an effort to make Bangor schools more inclusive to students from all backgrounds. The diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging partnership involves a series of three courses for Bangor...
Shooting on Portland's Wharf Street leaves 2 with serious injuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Portland early Monday morning. It happened in the area of 43 Wharf Street shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Portland police. Two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene, officials said.
Family of missing Jay woman raising money for new search technology
TURNER, Maine — The family of a woman who went missing from the town of Jay more than 36 years ago announced plans to raise money for equipment that could potentially help their search. Kimberly Moreau went missing in 1986. She told her sister she was going out with...
Crews respond to overturned Bob's Furniture truck in Casco
CASCO, Maine — Cumberland County deputies and Casco Fire Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over box truck in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Rd. (Rte 11) in Casco around 12:24 p.m. on Thursday. According to a Thursday news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, an...
Bangor Quirk Subaru donates supplies to local school
BANGOR, Maine — For many students and teachers in the state, school supplies can be difficult to come by. To help ease some of the school supply pressure, team members from Quirk Subaru of Bangor met with teachers at James F. Doughty School to pass along a gift. Educators...
Roadway back open after water main break in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police said Friday morning a "large" water main break could impact evening rush hour traffic in an area of South Portland. Crews worked to repair the break in the area of Broadway and Wescott Road, near Cash Corner, according to a release from South Portland police around 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Portland multi-vehicle crash brings morning traffic to a halt
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle crash at Exit 6B southbound on Interstate 295 around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a news release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Wednesday, the crash, due to its location, caused traffic to back up into Falmouth on the Interstate.
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in New England
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Smoke from western wildfires is producing hazy conditions throughout New England, as well as the possibility of vibrant sunsets. The National Weather Service's offices in Boston and Burlington said Saturday that smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy throughout much of New England.
Mako shark jumps onto midcoast fishing boat off Monhegan
MONHEGAN, Maine — The crew and gusts of the charter fishing boat Lady Anne caught and released two blue sharks one day late last month when they hooked another shark ... and realized it was a mako. As they watched the shark's "acrobatics" from the boat, the 7-foot-long shark...
How the Dempsey Challenge allows cancer patients to give back
LEWISTON, Maine — In fall 2021, Tina Merritt was feeling healthier than ever. She was well on her way to meeting a goal she had set back in 2019: hiking all of New Hampshire's mountains that are 4,000 feet and taller. Merritt was also exercising and running to take...
New creative bus stops in Portland hope to promote diversity and inclusion
PORTLAND, Maine — Earlier this year, Portland won a national contest for the best bus stop in the United States! The colorful stop that won is located on Congress Street in Portland and the design was spearheaded by a local artist called Ebenezer Akakpo. His goal was to promote hope and friendship through his design.
Maine county jail staffing shortages hurt corrections officers, inmates
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Nationwide staffing shortages are hitting county jails across Maine. At Cumberland and York county jails, sheriffs report more than half of their potential workforce of corrections officers is vacant. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said staffing shortages in jails are unique as it's a 24-hour...
