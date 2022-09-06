ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

wnax.com

Better Marijuana Laws Group opens Rapid City Office

“South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City Friday. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day….. Schweich says they are depending on volunteers….....
RAPID CITY, SD
Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Pennington County Board of Commissioners make decision to revisit 4-day work week proposal

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Pennington County Board of Commissioners had decided on Tuesday to postpone moving the county to a four-day work-week. In June board members first visited a proposal, brought forth by Human Resources Director Jon Morrill, proposing the change would improve quality of living for county employees and increase productivity, along with even being an environmentally-conscious decision.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens | Sept 02

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The first, West River state-licensed medical marijuana sales are now taking place. SDPB’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Work begins for 700-acre Black Hills Industrial Complex

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was an historic moment for Rapid City’s economic development on Tuesday when ground was finally broken for the new Black Hills Industrial Complex. Once completed, the development will occupy around 700 acres in the southeastern corner of Rapid City — making it one of the largest of Dream Design International’s projects to date.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City releases August permit and valuation report

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Building Services Division released the August permit and valuation report Tuesday that says 237 building permits were issued in August with a total valuation of $15.73 million. The city has issued a total of 1,907 building permits so far in 2022 with...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Oceti Sakowin Community Academy welcomes first class

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new school incorporating native language and culture welcomed its inaugural class Tuesday. Opening ceremonies were held Tuesday morning at Camp Mini Luzahan for the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy. After two years of hard work the academy opened for its first kindergarten class. Oceti Sakowin...
RAPID CITY, SD
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
RAPID CITY, SD
KDHL AM 920

Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff

Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fire activity prompts reminders of safety tips for residents as summer closes

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Over the three-day weekend, at least three fires prompted swift action by local fire officials. Two campfires –one near Pactola Reservoir and one in the Black Hills National Forest – and one structure fire in Western Rapid City were taken care of, but serve as a reminder to residents of what could happen should things have escalated. Both campfires were kept to a minimum – one-tenth of an acre in size.
RAPID CITY, SD

