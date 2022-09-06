Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota cannabis legalization campaign opening office in Rapid City on Friday, September 9
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, which is leading the effort to pass Initiated Measure 27, is opening a new campaign office in Rapid City on Friday. The office will be at the same location as the successful petition signing drive-through events held in April, 230 E. North St. The...
wnax.com
Better Marijuana Laws Group opens Rapid City Office
“South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City Friday. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day….. Schweich says they are depending on volunteers….....
newscenter1.tv
United Way Month of Caring underway, partnership with WAVI continuing decades later
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the United Way Month of Caring kicking off earlier this month, the organization’s Black Hills location will be working with various organizations in the region. Every day this month, volunteers from different organizations will be out in surrounding communities working with different groups to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Board of Commissioners make decision to revisit 4-day work week proposal
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Pennington County Board of Commissioners had decided on Tuesday to postpone moving the county to a four-day work-week. In June board members first visited a proposal, brought forth by Human Resources Director Jon Morrill, proposing the change would improve quality of living for county employees and increase productivity, along with even being an environmentally-conscious decision.
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
newscenter1.tv
Tatanka Hotshots meet Rep. Johnson to share their jobs and what it entails
CUSTER, S.D. – The Tatanka Hotshots Crew was able to meet with Rep. Dusty Johnson Tuesday to share their stories and the jobs they do. With over 100 crews in the country, members come from a number of different states to work in the Black Hills area. “It’s absolutely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
sdpb.org
First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens | Sept 02
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The first, West River state-licensed medical marijuana sales are now taking place. SDPB’s...
newscenter1.tv
Work begins for 700-acre Black Hills Industrial Complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was an historic moment for Rapid City’s economic development on Tuesday when ground was finally broken for the new Black Hills Industrial Complex. Once completed, the development will occupy around 700 acres in the southeastern corner of Rapid City — making it one of the largest of Dream Design International’s projects to date.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City releases August permit and valuation report
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Building Services Division released the August permit and valuation report Tuesday that says 237 building permits were issued in August with a total valuation of $15.73 million. The city has issued a total of 1,907 building permits so far in 2022 with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
Julie Schmitz Jensen, longtime president & CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Julie Schmitz Jensen, the longtime president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died. The Rapid City Journal reports that she passed away on Monday, with the cause of death not yet disclosed. Jensen led Visit Rapid City until she stepped down last October. Her...
newscenter1.tv
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy welcomes first class
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new school incorporating native language and culture welcomed its inaugural class Tuesday. Opening ceremonies were held Tuesday morning at Camp Mini Luzahan for the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy. After two years of hard work the academy opened for its first kindergarten class. Oceti Sakowin...
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
kbhbradio.com
Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
newscenter1.tv
100 YEARS SINCE: Time capsule from 1922 holds well-preserved items inside
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 100 years is a long time. But Wednesday, a centennial time capsule that was sealed with mortar was removed and opened from an air duct at the Pennington County Courthouse. “This was kind of a challenge. You know, there was records indicating it was in...
Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff
Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
KELOLAND TV
Time capsule at Pennington County courthouse opened after 100 years
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A story one hundred years in the making. A century-old time capsule at the Pennington County Courthouse is being opened up. The Pennington County Courthouse was built in 1922. The time capsule was buried then and is being opened this week a hundred years later.
newscenter1.tv
Fire activity prompts reminders of safety tips for residents as summer closes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Over the three-day weekend, at least three fires prompted swift action by local fire officials. Two campfires –one near Pactola Reservoir and one in the Black Hills National Forest – and one structure fire in Western Rapid City were taken care of, but serve as a reminder to residents of what could happen should things have escalated. Both campfires were kept to a minimum – one-tenth of an acre in size.
Comments / 0