ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Meet Your Business: Oak Arizona Furniture has Mesa showroom

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHCzp_0hkbHIwg00

Your Name: Rubin and Seth Blattman owners (father and son team)

Business Name : Forest Designs Furniture (factory) & Oak Arizona Furniture/Arizona Wall Bed

Town/Neighborhood: Phoenix, Glendale and Mesa

Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Websites: forestdesignsfurniture.com and oakarizona.com .

Facebook: ForestDesignsFurniturePage

What I do: Ruben manages all the finances for the company and holds the title of owner and CFO. Seth Blattman is co-owner and president.

Personal background highlights: Ruben is originally from Queens, New York, and happily married for 42 years to Gale Blattman. Ruben is the proud father of three children and has a beautiful grandboy. His three kids grew up in Arizona and all reside in Phoenix and contribute and work in the local community.

Professional background highlights: In 1991, a father and son team from Queens, New York, opened Forest Designs Furniture, a family owned and operated business that manufactures genuine wood, high quality furniture for the home. The business has been thriving for 30 years and expanded with the purchase of two brick-and-mortar stores. The Glendale store opened in 2014 and the Mesa location opened in 2018. The Glendale showroom is at the Walmart Plaza on 57th Avenue and Bell Road. Our Mesa showroom is located off U.S. Highway 60 and Superstition Springs Boulevard.

The company prides itself in: manufacturing hand-crafted, high quality wood furniture along with excellent customer service, quick lead times and competitive prices.

The product line includes: bedroom, entertainment, home office and Murphy and wall beds. We offer five styles — Traditional, Mission, Bullnose, Oslo and Lloyd Contemporary looks. Every SKU is available in oak or alder, and we offer eight stains and four paints.

We serve the following cities in the Phoenix metro area and more: Phoenix, Glendale, Sun City, Sun City West, Peoria, Scottsdale, Cave Avondale, Surprise, El Mirage, Wickenburg, Morristown, Congress, Laveen, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Carefree, Paradise Valley, Goodyear, Ahwatukee, Sun Lakes, Paradise Valley, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gold Canyon, Casa Grande, Buckeye, Maricopa, Prescott, Flagstaff, Camp Verde, Payson, Pine and Strawberry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Pine, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Payson, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Business
City
Morristown, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
City
El Mirage, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
City
Wickenburg, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
azbex.com

Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley

HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Critics upset after Peoria indoor gym accepts ESA funds

Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a Queen Creek charter school, police want prosecutors to charge him and his parents. Hobbs, Lake discuss topics separately during gubernatorial candidate forum. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |
PEORIA, AZ
golfcourseindustry.com

Phoenix Country Club set to establish master plan

Andy Staples, owner and principal architect of Staples Golf Design, is set to begin work on a strategic plan to upgrade Phoenix Country Club. Originally built in 1899, then moved to its current location in 1921, the Arizona club boasts an extensive tournament history, and a celebrated golf course designed by Harry Collis of Chicago.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oak Arizona Furniture#Cfo#Forest Designs Furniture
battlelakereview.com

Jim (James) Carlysle Schelin – Mesa, AZ

Jim (James) Carlysle Schelin, age 80 of Mesa, Arizona passed away Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ. He was formally from Adel, IA and Battle Lake, MN and has been a resident of Mesa, AZ for 9 years. Jim was born January 24, 1942 in Le Mars Iowa, the son of Carl and Mary (Howe) Schelin. He graduated from LeMars High School and University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD. During high school and in college he participated in football and as the drummer of local well-known bands, his love of music continued throughout his life. Jim owned and operated Schelin Construction for 34 years until his retirement in 2007 and continued to work on building and remodeling projects. His love for God and his country was evident in his daily life. He was a member of Victory Lutheran Church and El Zaribah Shrine in Mesa, AZ. Jim was involved in the Shrine in Iowa and Minnesota. He served as president and Chaplain of Apache Wells Shrine Club and was Chaplain of El Zaribah Shriners for four Potentates in Arizona. As a Shriner, his love for the children was undeniable. He was always willing to volunteer in any fundraisers to benefit Shriners Children’s. Jim’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, friends and fishing at the lake in Minnesota. He was fun loving and had an immense personality with an unforgettable sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Donna Marie (Koehl–Shewman) Schelin of 49 years of Mesa, AZ; daughter, Kim Schipper (Ron) of Baxter, IA; son Jay Schelin (Debbie) of Holly Springs NC; daughter, Laura Moore of Castle Rock CO; son, Dan Shewman (Sheryl) of Centennial, CO; sister, Judy (Schelin) Schindel (Gary) of Merrill, IA; formerly married to Kay (Detloff) Riel of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren: McKenna Wigg, Tristen Wigg, Shailey (Wigg) Keeling (Joe); Addison Moore, Bryce Moore. Lakin Schipper, Lauryn Schipper, Jake Baize, Abby Baize; and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Schelin; and sister, Paula Schelin. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. in the Navajo Room at Apache Wells, 2223 N. 56th St., Mesa, AZ 85215. A Masonic Service will be at El Zaribah Temple Saturday, November 12th at 2 p.m. at 552 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008 In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shrine Hospital for Children and Victory Lutheran Church at www.victorylutheran.com/ Give.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
MESA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Disabled firefighter’s wife set to be honored

Kimberly Nochta is a natural caregiver. Taking care of others comes easily to the southern Scottsdale resident, who was dubbed an “old soul” as a child. Nochta followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a nurse. Her instincts kicked in when her 37-year-old Goodyear firefighter husband, Cory, was diagnosed with ALS on Oct. 19, 2020, forcing him to medically retire late last year.
GOODYEAR, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
ouraynews.com

Arizona man killed in ATV wreck

A man was killed and his wife was injured when their side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled about 500 feet in the Imogene Basin southwest of Ouray on Monday, authorities said. Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was driving up a steep spur road in an area known as the Chicago Tunnel near Imogene Pass when the trail ended and he tried to back up or turn around. He called for his wife to jump out,…
MESA, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Deborah Connel Killed in Vehicle Crash near Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

72-Year-Old Woman Killed in Car Accident on 43rd Avenue. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. According to police, the vehicles involved were a pickup truck and an SUV. Reports state that Connel attempted to pull out of a private driveway, headed northbound, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy