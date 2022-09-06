Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Related
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
NBC Sports
Sixers shaking things up behind Embiid, adding Harrell on two-year deal
The Sixers are shaking things up at backup center. The team is signing 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract with a player option in Year 2, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Harrell's deal is for the minimum salary, the source said.
Joel Embiid, Sixers sign Montrezl Harrell to 2-year deal
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have made another win-now move. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers signed free agent center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Per Wojnarowski, Montrezl Harrell’s deal with the Sixers includes a player option. Not only does Harrell bring some toughness to Philly’s...
NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
NBA・
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Montrezl Harrell signs with new team in wake of plea deal
Montrezl Harrell last week resolved the case related to his felony drug trafficking arrest, and the veteran big man has quickly found a new team. Harrell has agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The deal includes a player option for Year 2.
Report: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell ideally would be used as a situational player
Sixers free agent addition Montrezl Harrell would ideally be used as a situational player rather than a primary backup center, suggests Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com. In 71 games (23.1 MPG) split between the Wizards and Hornets last season, Harrell averaged 13.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 2.0 APG while shooting 64.5% from the floor and a career-high 71.6% from the line.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 NBA Draft Review: Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets qualified for the NBA Playoffs for the fourth season in a row last season. Unfortunately, the Nuggets had to play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0