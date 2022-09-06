ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid, Sixers sign Montrezl Harrell to 2-year deal

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have made another win-now move. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers signed free agent center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Per Wojnarowski, Montrezl Harrell’s deal with the Sixers includes a player option. Not only does Harrell bring some toughness to Philly’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Hoops Rumors

Report: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell ideally would be used as a situational player

Sixers free agent addition Montrezl Harrell would ideally be used as a situational player rather than a primary backup center, suggests Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com. In 71 games (23.1 MPG) split between the Wizards and Hornets last season, Harrell averaged 13.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 2.0 APG while shooting 64.5% from the floor and a career-high 71.6% from the line.
