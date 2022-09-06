Read full article on original website
WVU Parkersburg partnering with Coplin Health Systems to host Quarter Auction Event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — You have $55 and a week until pay day. You need a tank of gas, food for your family, and you’re experiencing a head cold that interferes with your daily activities. You can’t afford all three — so what gets cut?
Amy DiSantis of Zack and Scotty's continues legacy of fundraising
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Amy DiSantis grew up in Cicero, Illinois, across the street from the former residence of Al Capone. She made her way to Gallipolis in 2011 to care for her parents, who had previously relocated here. DiSantis and her husband, Scott, founded their restaurant Zack...
Our House Museum quilt show features work of Gallipolis' VanVleck
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Our House Tavern Museum hosted a quilt show that included coverlets made by Gallipolis resident Dr. Jay A. VanVleck. Before becoming a dentist, VanVleck was known for his expertise in making coverlets, which have become highly treasured in the Galllipolis area. Coverlet collectors Robert...
AG Morrisey announces Preston vs. FSHS as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Preston High School vs. Fairmont Senior High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West...
Council hears project development updates
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Many projects are underway for the City of Ravenswood. At the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting, Mayor Josh Miller went over updates on several of those projects. The Sand Creek docks are currently being manufactured and will begin being installed around Sept. 20.
City council to consider action on land proposed by county for shooting range and training facility
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Although just touched on at Tuesday’s Ripley City Council meeting, Sept. 9 will be a very important day for the city. At 11 a.m., the groundbreaking ceremony for the new multi-million-dollar wastewater treatment plant will take place.
Several turn out to enjoy final First Friday of season
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Music by Elton John cover band Blue Moves wafted throughout downtown Gallipolis during First Friday activities, adding to the festive atmosphere during this year’s final First Friday in Gallipolis. Over 60 vendors lined the streets, while shoppers were delighted by an array of...
On the Mark: A Look Back
RAVENSWOOD, W.V. (WV News) — In 1968, the Ravenswood Red Devils were on the cusp of an undefeated season and berth in the Class AA state championship game. Rival Ripley kept that from happening with a 12-0 upset of the powerful Red Devils.
River Valley and Meigs boys golfers participate in meet at Gallipolis
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) - The River Valley and Meigs boys golf clubs went to a meet at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis that also included Alexander, Athens, Nelsonville-York, Vinton County, and Wellston. Alexander won the meet with 176 points as a team while Athens finished second with 186 points....
Danny Lee Williams
Danny Lee Williams, 68, of Ripley passed away August 21, 2022, at his home following a long illness. Danny was born November 21, 1953, in Elyria, OH, son of the late Auville Williams and Shirley Jones Westfall.
Airport to received additional FAA funds for new terminal
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Commission heard good news regarding the construction of a new terminal at the Jackson County Airport. Ken Ross of NGC Corp, an aviation and airport consulting firm that is managing the project, told commissioners that there will be additional funds coming through the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA). In addition, the airport facility was able to be re-bid, resulting in a lowered estimate of cost.
The ‘Battle of the Bears’ will benefit Ripley and Ravenswood police and firefighters
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s a well-known fact that Ripley and Ravenswood have a rivalry, sometimes good-natured, sometimes a bit more serious. Megan Titus Crow and her husband Tim saw an opportunity to use that famed competitiveness to benefit both towns.
Two mascots, two schools, same spirit
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Two young men run onto the football field at the beginning of each home game. There are many similarities and few differences between the two. Both took on their roles in their junior year, although one is now a senior. They each have unique skills, one with media, the other with computer coding.
Community Calendar
Recovery Awareness 5K Run/Walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse Gazebo in Ripley. For more information call 304-372-3722.
Clyde Rollins Named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH (WV News) — Clyde Rollins of Ravenswood (26164) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting...
Vikings go back to work at home with Lincoln County
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s back to the drawing board for Ripley football. A week ago, the Vikings were close against the the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers.
Black Knight soccer takes down Spring Valley, 7-2
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Like a certain band, this team was hungry like the wolf. The Point Pleasant boys soccer team picked up its third win against a AAA school this season, beating the Spring Valley Timberwolves 7-2 at home Thursday evening.
Mothman Festival returns Sept. 17-18
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mothman Festival will return to Point Pleasant after a two-year hiatus due to the worldwide pandemic. The festival will be held Sept. 17-18. The festival began in 2002, playing off sightings of the legendary creature in 1966 and 1967. Organizers were seeking a creative way to attract visitors to Point Pleasant. The Mothman was chosen due to its uniqueness and legacy.
Friday's sports roundup: Wahama golf gets second against stiff competition
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Wahama golf team took second place against some highly competitive opponents Wednesday afternoon at the Riverside Golf Course. The White Falcons hosted 2021 Class AA champions Herbert Hoover, 2021 Class AA runner-up Winfield and the Athens Bulldogs, who had not been beaten in league play in three years.
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
We’re in a new month. Fall will be here soon. Our members with September birthdays are Sally Marcellais and Winnie Barr. Hope you have a wonderful birthday. Happy Birthday to Kathy Crowe who goes to the senior pool for Aquafit classes. We would like to welcome Haley Ward, a...
