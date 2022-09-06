ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, September 9, 2022

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Soybean futures jumped and grains were higher in overnight trading on concerns about dry weather in parts of the U.S. Corn Belt and on uncertainty about what will happen with Ukraine shipments. Little or no rain has fallen in much of the...
IOWA STATE
Outdoor Life

This Buck Swims Across the Mississippi River and Back Every Year During an 18-Mile Migration

Most whitetails that live in the South are homebodies. They don’t have to contend with the harsh winters that force deer in other regions of the country to migrate from their summer range to a winter range each year. Every rule has its exceptions, though, and recent research from Mississippi State University’s Deer Lab shows that some Southern whitetails move around more than hunters might expect.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Georgia: Kemp Approves Sending $350 To Poorer Georgians

With no signs yet of any federal aid, states are continuing to send monetary help to those who need it the most. The latest to join this growing list is Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp has again approved sending direct money to some residents. This latest stimulus check from Georgia will be $350 and will go to the state’s poorest communities. Eligible Georgians are expected to get the money starting next month.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator

Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
MADISON, MS
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures firm, spring wheat futures ease

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose on Tuesday, supported by signs of good export demand as well as concerns about dry conditions in the U.S. Plains damaging crops through early phases of development. * Strength in corn also was supportive to wheat. * Spring wheat futures ended slightly lower on seasonal harvest pressure, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 6 cents at $8.17 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery gained 5-3/4 cents to $8.83-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dipped 3/4 cent to $8.89-1/4 a bushel. * Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender from Viterra at $347 a tonne, a government official told Reuters. Jordan also opened a tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat, to be shipped in March and April. * Egypt has been negotiating to replace a detained Ukrainian wheat shipment, two people with knowledge of the matter said, after talks to release the vessel carrying it proved unfruitful. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning that export inspections of wheat totaled 477,657 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 1. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 625,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE

