CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose on Tuesday, supported by signs of good export demand as well as concerns about dry conditions in the U.S. Plains damaging crops through early phases of development. * Strength in corn also was supportive to wheat. * Spring wheat futures ended slightly lower on seasonal harvest pressure, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 6 cents at $8.17 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery gained 5-3/4 cents to $8.83-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dipped 3/4 cent to $8.89-1/4 a bushel. * Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender from Viterra at $347 a tonne, a government official told Reuters. Jordan also opened a tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat, to be shipped in March and April. * Egypt has been negotiating to replace a detained Ukrainian wheat shipment, two people with knowledge of the matter said, after talks to release the vessel carrying it proved unfruitful. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning that export inspections of wheat totaled 477,657 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 1. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 625,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO