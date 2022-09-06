Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
dallasexpress.com
Camera System Helping Local PD Catch Criminals
A growing network of surveillance cameras is helping Fort Worth police stop crime by scanning license plates and sending information about possible criminals to police in real time. The Flock camera system started as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but now police nationwide are using the cameras...
Report: There is a 'concerning pattern' of use of force by Fort Worth police
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police officers in Fort Worth are making tactical errors, failing to de-escalate conflicts and using unauthorized force, according to a review of the department by police reform experts.The panel found what it called a "concerning pattern" of use of force by officers, and that in a review of more than 200 cases the behavior was often tolerated by command staff. The report highlights a domestic violence call where a man was given one-second warning before he was shot with a Taser, because he gave "facial clues" he might not follow commands. Officers taking a woman...
Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man's death almost one year ago. Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, and no suspects have been identified since then. Police said he was driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at about 8 p.m. that night.
fox4news.com
Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents
Garland ISD is not answering FOX 4’s questions about reports of students selling marijuana brownies — with two getting arrested for possession. Some parents say they never received any kind of notice from the school about what happened.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Sought in Fort Worth Triple Shooting Arrested After Stealing Chicken Wings: Police
The man charged in the shooting deaths of a teenager and a young child in Fort Worth last week was arrested for stealing seven chicken wings – just as his alleged partner was confessing to homicide detectives, according to court records. Anthony Bell-Johnson, 21, faces capital murder charges in...
WFAA
Dallas announces new Deep Ellum patrols as latest victim family grieves
"You guys don't have my apologies. I do not forgive you for killing my son. I need answers," said Angelaka Johnson-Fisher after the death of her son AJ.
DEA and Dallas Police raided a Dallas recording studio popular with rappers nationwide
DALLAS — The DEA raided a popular recording studio, KFI Studios, on Ross Avenue near downtown Dallas, which brings in some of the most popular rappers in the nation. “A lot of local rappers, a lot of famous rappers from other states. We’ve linked up with different people here,” Dino West, producer.
fox4news.com
Dallas PD to create new police unit dedicated only to Deep Ellum
DALLAS - The murder of a 20-year-old in Deep Ellum marked the fourth murder in the neighborhood this year. Police have been working with the neighborhood association to increase safety all year. There's a plan in place to step it up even further. Right now, Deep Ellum is in the...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth delivery driver's murder still unsolved a year later
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still searching for the person who murdered a 24-year-old man last year while he was delivering food. The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 11, 2021 as Hamzah Faraj and his wife, Ivalia Cerna, were driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive.
fox4news.com
Texas launches first-of-its-kind mental and emotional support group for law enforcement
DALLAS - The state of Texas just launched a first-of-it-kind program where officers are trained to provide anonymous support to other officers for the trauma they face every day. The Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network, housed at the Caruth Police Institute at UNT Dallas, trains officers to provide mental and...
Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting
A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in far west Fort Worth. Last night, police were called to the Kroger on Camp Bowie near Loop 820 where they found the victim dead.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
Man arrested on murder charge in Fort Worth shooting after 'minor crash'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested a man on a murder charge in a fatal shooting in August after a "minor accident" led to an argument. Police confirmed to WFAA on Thursday they had arrested 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Chin Il Shin.
Dallas Police Department offering active shooter response training
An active shooter response training program available to the public will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at It'll Do Club, 4322 Elm St. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An active shooter response training program available to the public will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at It’ll Do Club, 4322 Elm St.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery
Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth launches recycling education initiative
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth recently launched a campaign aimed at educating people about what specifically they're supposed to be recycling. The city says too many people are putting the wrong things in the recycling bin, and it's costing millions in taxpayer dollars. The city says...
fwtx.com
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
DeSoto private school teacher fired after recording captures possible abuse
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A private school in DeSoto fired a pre-school teacher on Thursday after an audio recorder attached to a student's backpack captured the instructor's outbursts in the classroom.The teacher can be heard screaming at children in the 4-year-old class to "see what happens" if they don't follow instructions. She threatens to let a child "freeze" at nap time, withholding a blanket due to something she said.One portion of the audio, recorded over several days of school, includes loud slaps. Ra'Kia Waters said her son told her the teacher would hit students with her shoe, although no children...
Family mourning death of 20-year-old killed in Deep Ellum; police release surveillance photos of suspect
DALLAS — As the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announces a new emphasis on patrols in Deep Ellum, a grieving family mourns that it comes too late for them. "I'm numb. I'm really angry. I'm really angry, "Angelaka Johnson-Fisher said after the early Saturday morning shooting death of her 20-year-old son Aareon Johnson, also known as "AJ".
kurv.com
Two Arrested For Drive-By Shooting Deaths Of Teen And Child In Fort Worth
Two suspects are in custody for the shooting deaths of a teenager and a child in Fort Worth last month. Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Anthony Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old boy over Labor Day Weekend. Investigators say 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and five-year-old Rayshard Scott were killed on August 28th...
