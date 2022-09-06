ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Camera System Helping Local PD Catch Criminals

A growing network of surveillance cameras is helping Fort Worth police stop crime by scanning license plates and sending information about possible criminals to police in real time. The Flock camera system started as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but now police nationwide are using the cameras...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Report: There is a 'concerning pattern' of use of force by Fort Worth police

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police officers in Fort Worth are making tactical errors, failing to de-escalate conflicts and using unauthorized force, according to a review of the department by police reform experts.The panel found what it called a "concerning pattern" of use of force by officers, and that in a review of more than 200 cases the behavior was often tolerated by command staff. The report highlights a domestic violence call where a man was given one-second warning before he was shot with a Taser, because he gave "facial clues" he might not follow commands. Officers taking a woman...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man's death almost one year ago. Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, and no suspects have been identified since then. Police said he was driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at about 8 p.m. that night.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Dallas PD to create new police unit dedicated only to Deep Ellum

DALLAS - The murder of a 20-year-old in Deep Ellum marked the fourth murder in the neighborhood this year. Police have been working with the neighborhood association to increase safety all year. There's a plan in place to step it up even further. Right now, Deep Ellum is in the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#De Escalation
fox4news.com

Fort Worth delivery driver's murder still unsolved a year later

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still searching for the person who murdered a 24-year-old man last year while he was delivering food. The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 11, 2021 as Hamzah Faraj and his wife, Ivalia Cerna, were driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFAA

Man arrested on murder charge in Fort Worth shooting after 'minor crash'

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested a man on a murder charge in a fatal shooting in August after a "minor accident" led to an argument. Police confirmed to WFAA on Thursday they had arrested 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Chin Il Shin.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery

Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth launches recycling education initiative

FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth recently launched a campaign aimed at educating people about what specifically they're supposed to be recycling. The city says too many people are putting the wrong things in the recycling bin, and it's costing millions in taxpayer dollars. The city says...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds

A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

DeSoto private school teacher fired after recording captures possible abuse

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A private school in DeSoto fired a pre-school teacher on Thursday after an audio recorder attached to a student's backpack captured the instructor's outbursts in the classroom.The teacher can be heard screaming at children in the 4-year-old class to "see what happens" if they don't follow instructions. She threatens to let a child "freeze" at nap time, withholding a blanket due to something she said.One portion of the audio, recorded over several days of school, includes loud slaps. Ra'Kia Waters said her son told her the teacher would hit students with her shoe, although no children...
DESOTO, TX
kurv.com

Two Arrested For Drive-By Shooting Deaths Of Teen And Child In Fort Worth

Two suspects are in custody for the shooting deaths of a teenager and a child in Fort Worth last month. Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Anthony Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old boy over Labor Day Weekend. Investigators say 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and five-year-old Rayshard Scott were killed on August 28th...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy