FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police officers in Fort Worth are making tactical errors, failing to de-escalate conflicts and using unauthorized force, according to a review of the department by police reform experts.The panel found what it called a "concerning pattern" of use of force by officers, and that in a review of more than 200 cases the behavior was often tolerated by command staff. The report highlights a domestic violence call where a man was given one-second warning before he was shot with a Taser, because he gave "facial clues" he might not follow commands. Officers taking a woman...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO