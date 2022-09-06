Read full article on original website
WVNews
Free naloxone, fentanyl test strips provided to save lives in Harrison County and across West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time ever, free naloxone events were held in all 55 West Virginia counties on Thursday, providing residents throughout the state with an opportunity to receive the lifesaving medication and training on how to properly use it. Save a Life Day is...
WVNews
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked.
WVNews
AG Morrisey announces Preston vs. FSHS as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Preston High School vs. Fairmont Senior High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West...
WVNews
'Red-eyed creature reported in W.Va.'
That’s a front page headline from the Nov. 19, 1966 edition of the Stars and Stripes, the newspaper of the United States Armed Forces, only three days after the breaking story “Couples See Man-Sized Bird…Creature…Something” appeared in the Point Pleasant Register. We all know the...
WVNews
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan
A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. Though legal hurdles remain, the ruling...
WVNews
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be...
WVNews
Video fills in details on alleged Georgia election breach
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
