Merlin, OR

kqennewsradio.com

RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 55% containment as Red Flag Warning arrives

MERLIN, Ore. -- As Rum Creek Fire crews reach 55% containment today, they are ready for another weekend Red Flag Warning. The wildfire's command team knows the National Weather Service issued a combination of Red Flag Warnings and heat advisories through today for much of western Oregon where wing gusts up to 30 miles per hour could push temperatures beyond 100 degrees. They also contribute to low relative humidity levels during the day with little recovery at night and, "This combination creates critical wildfire conditions."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Douglas County Fire waives restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators

LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators for residents affected by power outages have been lifted, according to district fire officials. Generators were previously disallowed due to the risk of starting a fire, but with power outages in certain parts of Lane and Douglas County, these restrictions have been temporarily waived in areas affected by power outages. However, the waiver does not relieve the owner or operator from fire liability or from the responsibility for complying with all other applicable fire prevention requirements.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Mountain Fire crosses containment lines, new Evacuation Orders issued

UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Mountain Fire has crossed containment lines. A CalFire afternoon update lists the wildfire west of Weed as 70% contained. The Sheriff's Office issued new Evacuation Orders & Warnings to the area. They include:. An EVACUATION ORDER for Zones SIS-5102-B and...
WEED, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: DEQ expands wildfire smoke air quality advisory

SALEM, Ore. -- Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon stems from wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says today Jackson, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties are in the advisory until at least Monday, September 12. DEQ...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Wildfires illuminate firefighters, first responders' roles on September 11 attack anniversary

MERLIN, Ore. -- Today is a day of activity and a day of remembrance, as it marks the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The attacks commonly called "9/11" involved four coordinated suicide attacks by 19 militant Islamic extremists working with Al-Qaeda against the U.S. Their attacks on the U.S. Pentagon, New York's World Trade Center towers and airline passengers who died in a Pennsylvania plane crash killed 2,996 people.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

'Fall in Love' at the shelter this weekend

PHOENIX, Ore. -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, like so many other shelters nationwide, has seen a huge decrease in pet adoptions over the last few years. This weekend, September 10th & 11th, the shelter is hosting its "Fall in Love" low-cost adoption event. All dogs will have their adoption fees reduced to just $50. All cats 6 months and older will have their adoption fees reduced to just $20. Please stop by the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to meet all of the available pets. No appointment is needed. If you do choose to adopt, your pet will come spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
PHOENIX, OR
KDRV

Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES

As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN CITED FOR ALLEGED WEDNESDAY HIT AND RUN

A Roseburg woman was cited Thursday night for a Wednesday hit and run incident. A Roseburg Police report said on Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. 37-year old Lakiesa Pierce allegedly struck a pedestrian in the intersection of Southeast Mosher Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street and then left the scene. The pedestrian reportedly suffered substantial pain as a result of the collision.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RUM CREEK FIRE TESTED AGAIN

With critical fire weather conditions happening, the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County, is being tested again. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the conditions may cause the fire to flare up and promote the rapid spread of fire. Crews completed the last of the planned tactical...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

