KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire stays within perimeter despite Red Flag Warning conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire incident command says the wildfire and its crew are now tested by several days of critically low relative humidity, high temperatures, and periods of gusty winds. It says today only a few flare-ups were reported with Red Flag Warning conditions yesterday...
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
KDRV
FireWatch: Coyote Fire is burning near Dorris with 55% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire in northeast Siskiyou County is burning a few miles southeast of Dorris in northeast Siskiyou County. CalFire says the Coyote Fire is burning at Coyote Ridge, west of Red Rock Lakes. Its morning update says the vegetation fire had burned 297 acres and was...
KDRV
FireWatch: Mountain Fire claims another 1,300 acres, evacuation orders stay in place
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says today, "Evacuation Orders and Warnings remain in place," for the Mountain Fire burning about ten miles west of Weed. They follow last night's fire activity with the wildfire broke containment. Sheriff Jeremiah Larue issued new evacuation orders yesterday for mandatory...
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 55% containment as Red Flag Warning arrives
MERLIN, Ore. -- As Rum Creek Fire crews reach 55% containment today, they are ready for another weekend Red Flag Warning. The wildfire's command team knows the National Weather Service issued a combination of Red Flag Warnings and heat advisories through today for much of western Oregon where wing gusts up to 30 miles per hour could push temperatures beyond 100 degrees. They also contribute to low relative humidity levels during the day with little recovery at night and, "This combination creates critical wildfire conditions."
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to vegetation fire off Hawkinsville Humbug Rd. & Humbug Creek Rd.
YREKA, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire being called the #ElizaFire off of Hawkinsville Humbug Rd and Humbug Creek Rd. It's 3.5 miles west from Yreka. The fire is currently 20 plus acres with 0% containment. There is an Evacuation Warning issued for SIS-3505. No injuries...
KDRV
Douglas County Fire waives restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators
LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators for residents affected by power outages have been lifted, according to district fire officials. Generators were previously disallowed due to the risk of starting a fire, but with power outages in certain parts of Lane and Douglas County, these restrictions have been temporarily waived in areas affected by power outages. However, the waiver does not relieve the owner or operator from fire liability or from the responsibility for complying with all other applicable fire prevention requirements.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
KDRV
FireWatch: Mountain Fire crosses containment lines, new Evacuation Orders issued
UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Mountain Fire has crossed containment lines. A CalFire afternoon update lists the wildfire west of Weed as 70% contained. The Sheriff's Office issued new Evacuation Orders & Warnings to the area. They include:. An EVACUATION ORDER for Zones SIS-5102-B and...
KDRV
FireWatch: DEQ expands wildfire smoke air quality advisory
SALEM, Ore. -- Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon stems from wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says today Jackson, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties are in the advisory until at least Monday, September 12. DEQ...
KDRV
Wildfires illuminate firefighters, first responders' roles on September 11 attack anniversary
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today is a day of activity and a day of remembrance, as it marks the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The attacks commonly called "9/11" involved four coordinated suicide attacks by 19 militant Islamic extremists working with Al-Qaeda against the U.S. Their attacks on the U.S. Pentagon, New York's World Trade Center towers and airline passengers who died in a Pennsylvania plane crash killed 2,996 people.
KDRV
'Fall in Love' at the shelter this weekend
PHOENIX, Ore. -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, like so many other shelters nationwide, has seen a huge decrease in pet adoptions over the last few years. This weekend, September 10th & 11th, the shelter is hosting its "Fall in Love" low-cost adoption event. All dogs will have their adoption fees reduced to just $50. All cats 6 months and older will have their adoption fees reduced to just $20. Please stop by the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to meet all of the available pets. No appointment is needed. If you do choose to adopt, your pet will come spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
KDRV
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES
As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
KDRV
Thousands of marijuana plants destroyed in illegal marijuana grow in Josephine County
Josephine County - Thousands of illegal marijuana plants are now destroyed after the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites over the past three days. Two people were taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail. According to the Josephine...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOR ALLEGED WEDNESDAY HIT AND RUN
A Roseburg woman was cited Thursday night for a Wednesday hit and run incident. A Roseburg Police report said on Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. 37-year old Lakiesa Pierce allegedly struck a pedestrian in the intersection of Southeast Mosher Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street and then left the scene. The pedestrian reportedly suffered substantial pain as a result of the collision.
kqennewsradio.com
RUM CREEK FIRE TESTED AGAIN
With critical fire weather conditions happening, the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County, is being tested again. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the conditions may cause the fire to flare up and promote the rapid spread of fire. Crews completed the last of the planned tactical...
