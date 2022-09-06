PHOENIX, Ore. -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, like so many other shelters nationwide, has seen a huge decrease in pet adoptions over the last few years. This weekend, September 10th & 11th, the shelter is hosting its "Fall in Love" low-cost adoption event. All dogs will have their adoption fees reduced to just $50. All cats 6 months and older will have their adoption fees reduced to just $20. Please stop by the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to meet all of the available pets. No appointment is needed. If you do choose to adopt, your pet will come spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

