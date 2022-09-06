Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Accel, Flourish Ventures and Future Ventures join Startup Battlefield judges
Like those who came before them, this year’s contenders will have to work hard to impress the seasoned VCs who will size up their pitches and follow up with exacting questions. We’re thrilled to announce our third group of judges (check out others here and here) ready to determine who wins the glory and the $100,000 prize.
TechCrunch
Lolli’s Alex Adelman talks about cashing in bitcoin rewards at TC Sessions: Crypto
This crucial topic is why we’re thrilled that Alex Adelman, the co-founder and CEO of Lolli, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Founded in 2018, Lolli is a bitcoin rewards application that lets people earn bitcoin when they shop online and in-store from more than 1,000 brands like Chewy, Lowe’s, Sephora and Staples. Shoppers purchase from participating merchants, who pay Lolli a percentage. Lolli then pays shoppers in bitcoin or cash.
TechCrunch
Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas
In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
TechCrunch
Kapor Capital’s new leaders share which LPs are taking the firm ‘to a whole new level’
TechCrunch conducted a Q&A with the new managing partners to get a better look into how the firm will operate from here. It’s been four months since Freada and Mitch Kapor announced that they are stepping back from the firm. How did that departure go over with LPs and did it impact the fundraising process at all?
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Investors, pump up your pipeline at TechCrunch Disrupt
First things first: Buy an Investor pass before prices go up on September 16. It’s literally your ticket to invitation-only receptions, like the Investor Reception, and to receive a downloadable list of all the Startup Battlefield companies for easy follow-up. Speaking of which, investors will be the first Disrupt...
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Target, McDonald's announce bond offerings
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023
The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
VCs at BBGV, Kapor, Stellation and Tusk round out Startup Battlefield judges
We’re ready to announce the final group of investors who will determine which standout startup will earn the title of Startup Battlefield champion and take home the glory and the $100,000 prize. It all takes place at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. But first, an important reminder.
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
TechCrunch
India to control which lending apps are permitted to app stores in latest crackdown
The Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, will prepare a “whitelist” of all legal apps and the nation’s IT ministry will ensure that only whitelisted apps are hosted on app stores, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The central bank will also monitor...
investing.com
Animoca Brands Corporation secures US$110 million from new round of funding to institutional investors
Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has raised US$110 million from the issuance of convertible notes to a small number of institutional investors that included Singapore state-owned sovereign fund Temasek, at a conversion price of A$4.50. The company intends to use the new capital to continue funding strategic acquisitions, investments, and product...
Inc.com
How the CEO of GitLab Makes Effective Decisions Remotely
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Make Better...
TechCrunch
Userpilot, a product-led growth platform for SaaS companies, raises $4.6M
Userpilot helps companies “achieve higher user activation, engagement, and retention rates” by enabling them to personalize in-app onboarding experiences for users. Userpilot CEO Yazan Sehwail told TechCrunch that they will use the latest funding to build new features that will help companies further reduce customer support and engineering costs.
TechCrunch
Crypto’s biggest powerhouse flexes on its competition
Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode this week, we discussed the latest drama surrounding crypto mega exchange Binance, which is shaking up the stablecoin ecosystem as it looks to muscle its way to supremacy. We also covered:
TechCrunch
UK’s FocalPoint raises $17M for its software-based approach to repairing the flaws of GPS
Today, a U.K. startup called FocalPoint that’s building software to improve GPS’s operations, accuracy and security is announcing a round of funding to continue building out its tech — which today works up to 4G and will in future also work with 5G and Wi-Fi — and to roll out the first commercial deployments of its system with early customers. Use cases for the tech include more accurate location for smartphone apps for navigation or location tracking (for example for running and other sports); to help companies with their navigation services (for example for transportation or fleet management); and for better GPS security overall.
TechCrunch
Mesh Payments closes on $60M as demand for its corporate spend offering surges
Founded in Israel and now with headquarters in New York, Mesh Payments is one of a growing group of startups focused on helping companies manage their spend through automation. It’s a hot and crowded space that includes the likes of Ramp, Brex and Airbase, and more recently, TripActions and Rho,...
TechCrunch
Varjo, an early mover in building XR headsets and software for enterprises, taps $40M
Varjo, which builds hardware and integrated software for “professional grade” virtual and augmented reality for industrial and other enterprise applications, has raised $40 million, a Series D that it will be using both to continue R&D for its headsets, as well as to delve further into software applications and tools for the Varjo Reality Cloud, its own streaming platform that it launched earlier this year.
TechCrunch
Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?
Like much of the venture capital landscape, Y Combinator has shrunk slightly this year. The current cohort of startups in the U.S. program is around 40% slimmer, featuring only 240 companies compared to the preceding batch’s 400. That change had us curious about the second-order effects of admitting fewer...
Comments / 0