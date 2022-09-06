Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby Hazlewood
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Tampa International Airport is adding its first new terminal in 17 years
Tampa International Airport will add its fifth airside terminal, and first in 17 years. As part of the airport's master plan, the Hillsborough Aviation Authority on Thursday approved the airport's budget for next fiscal year, which includes the new terminal at a cost of $787.4 million. Construction was originally set...
Ron Howse selected as Florida’s 2022 Transportation Hall of Fame Inductee
Florida’s 2022 Transportation Hall of Fame Inductee. Mr. Ron Howse is president and founder of Real Deal Development Group, a real estate investment, civil engineering, and land planning business where he has been in practice for more than 25 years. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Mr. Howse is a Florida licensed Professional Engineer and Professional Surveyor and Mapper. He was elected to the St. Cloud City Council at the age of 28, one of the youngest ever elected to that post, and is a former assistant public works director for the City of Altamonte Springs.
Class of 2026 medical students receive first white coats
Friends and families filled the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa to officially welcome the 177 newest USF Health Morsani College of Medicine students during the Class of 2026 White Coat Ceremony. This cohort of medical students represent MCOM’s most academically competitive and one of the most diverse...
All USF College of The Arts performances to be offered for free
The University of South Florida is taking steps to increase opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the general public to engage with the arts. Effective immediately, USF’s College of The Arts will now offer tickets to all of its events free of charge. In addition, the college will begin to schedule some weekday matinees to provide options for individuals who may not be able to attend evening or weekend performances.
Ken Welch eliminates St. Petersburg's deputy mayor position after allegations she bullied employees
The mayor of St. Petersburg has eliminated the post of deputy mayor after allegations surfaced that she bullied several subordinates. Ken Welch defended his second-in-command during a Thursday news conference. Welch addressed the resignation of Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens after communications director Janelle Irwin Taylor quit, accusing Owens of fostering...
New mental health initiative encourages students to ask for help
A new initiative called I Asked 4 Help is providing a unique approach to mental health services on the USF St. Petersburg campus and focuses on students who don’t know how or when to reach out for help. The potentially life-saving project includes an I Asked 4 Help website...
Flooding and severe weather possibilities take us into the weekend
A risk of flash flooding and severe weather may put a big damper on our weekend plans. A stalled frontal boundary from the Florida panhandle into the Low Country of South Carolina combined with an upper-level storm system along the Gulf Coast will push waves of showers and storms across the area through the weekend. So we have a few more features this time that will make for a wetter weather pattern than we’re used to. Rain will be very heavy at times that may lead to local flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect from the Sun Coast into the panhandle where the heaviest rain is likely to fall. On average, 1-3” of rain is likely with some coastal areas possibly picking up over 4”.
Former Hudson High School teachers are arrested in a fraudulent testing scam
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday announced the arrests of three former Pasco County high school teachers who are accused of fraudulently helping students pass state agricultural industry certification exams. Investigators alleged that teachers Harold “Jim” Martin, Robert Herrington and Kathleen Troutman ran a scheme at Hudson High...
