Coming alongside the 53-man roster update is the Madden NFL 23 September 8 Title Update – check out our summary of the latest Gridiron Notes. It’s no secret that Madden NFL 23 launched in pretty bad shape. While EA has shown commitment to fixing things up based on feedback received from fans, it might take a while before all these issues get fixed. Meanwhile, alongside the 53-man roster update at the start of the season, a September 8 Title Update has just been released to fix some of the game’s issues. EA has released a Gridiron Notes page to detail all these changes, and we have the summary below:

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO