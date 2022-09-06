ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Daily Mail

Peter Crouch accuses Chelsea players of 'taking liberties' and questions 'mentality and character' of Thomas Tuchel's side after shock defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League opener

Peter Crouch has criticised the collective mentality of Chelsea's team int heir shocking 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. The former Liverpool and Portsmouth target man slammed Thomas Tuchel's side's 'mentality and character' as they fell to a third consecutive away loss in all competitions. The Croatian champions pulled off a...
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Galtier Shares a Major Regret from PSG’s Champions League Home Win vs. Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain took home all three points from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Juventus, as it clinched a 2-1 victory on matchday one. PSG received a double from Kylian Mbappe on the day. From PSG manager Christophe Galtier’s standpoint, it was not a flawless performance from...
FOX Sports

Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples. Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball. A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but...
Yardbarker

Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches

In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
Yardbarker

Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League

Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
