Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier responds to criticism over 'sand yacht' comment
Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has responded to criticism around comments he made when answering a question about the club's use of private jets.
Yardbarker
Tuchel’s extraordinary warning to Boehly about how Ronaldo transfer could “destroy” spirit at Chelsea
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was reportedly eager to avoid the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The Portugal international had been an option for the Blues, but it seems Tuchel was dead against the idea, and this led to tension between the German tactician and the club’s owner Todd Boehly.
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Results & Fixtures
The UEFA Champions League has returned for a new season and here you can find Matchday 1’s results.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Peter Crouch accuses Chelsea players of 'taking liberties' and questions 'mentality and character' of Thomas Tuchel's side after shock defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League opener
Peter Crouch has criticised the collective mentality of Chelsea's team int heir shocking 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. The former Liverpool and Portsmouth target man slammed Thomas Tuchel's side's 'mentality and character' as they fell to a third consecutive away loss in all competitions. The Croatian champions pulled off a...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Galtier Shares a Major Regret from PSG’s Champions League Home Win vs. Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain took home all three points from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Juventus, as it clinched a 2-1 victory on matchday one. PSG received a double from Kylian Mbappe on the day. From PSG manager Christophe Galtier’s standpoint, it was not a flawless performance from...
FOX Sports
Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Cristiano Ronaldo could become Man Utd ‘problem’ despite nailing cheerleading role on bench at Arsenal, fears Stam
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Jaap Stam fears Cristiano Ronaldo may "become a problem" due to his new role under Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old has started just once from six Premier League games this season, with the striker yet to get on the score sheet. His rustiness was there for all...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
BBC
Analysis: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples. Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball. A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but...
Yardbarker
Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches
In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
Yardbarker
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0