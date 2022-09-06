ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Promote Veteran OL to Active Roster

By Mike D'Abate
 2 days ago

Ferentz was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad, after having been cut during initial 53-man roster reductions on Aug. 30

FOXBORO — With one spot remaining on their 53-man active roster, the New England Patriots on Tuesday filled it by promoting veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz.

The move comes just days after the placement of rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.

Ferentz was initially cut by the Patriots during the period in which they reduced their active roster to 53 players. The 33-year-old was quickly signed back to New England’s practice squad, and will now - barring more roster shuffling before Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff - be in uniform for the season opener.

The Iowa product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Prior to joining the Pats, Ferentz made stops with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Having been with the Patriots’ organization since 2017, Ferentz has served as a reliable depth option along the team’s offensive line, helping the team to two Super Bowl victories (LI, LIII).

During his tenure in New England, he has appeared in 27 games for the organization, including six starts. The 33-year-old saw regular season action for the Pats on three occasions last season, serving as a COVID replacement in Week Five (vs. Houston Texans) and as a standard elevation in Week Six (vs. Dallas Cowboys) and Week Seven (vs. New York Jets.) During that span, he has made two starts, taking 118 snaps at left guard and 16 snaps at right guard. He would finish the season in limited duty as a practice squad elevation, seeing the field for a total of 134 offensive snaps.

With right tackle Isaiah Wynn facing an uncertain status for Week 1 , Ferentz will provide experienced depth along the offensive line in 2022. Though he is best suited at both guard spots, or at center [behind team captain David Andrews], his presence allows the Pats greater flexibility at swing tackle, should Wynn be unable to play on Sunday.

Ferentz’s promotion to the New England’s active roster, opened a spot on their practice squad. As such, the Pats officially processed the signing of wide receiver Laquon Treadwell , which was also confirmed by the wire. Offensive linemen Bill Murray and Kody Russey remain options at the position on the Pats’ scout team, as well.

